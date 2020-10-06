WAUKESHA — A veteran Republican state legislator is facing off against a political newcomer making his second run at the seat held by longtime GOP U.S. Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner Jr.
Wisconsin State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau and Democratic challenger Tom Palzewicz are running for the Fifth Congressional District seat vacated by Sensenbrenner, who opted not to run for re-election after holding the seat representing parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Dodge counties since 1979.
Both men are military veterans: Palzewicz served six years in the Navy, four of them on a nuclear sub, while Fitzgerald served 27 years in the Army Reserve, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Palzewicz
Palzewicz said the big issue in the race has to be the pandemic, saying coronavirus cases are growing in the state and nation and Republicans are refusing “even the most basic tools to manage this pandemic,” including testing and tracing.
“It seems like Senator Fitzgerald wants to leave this to communities to figure this out and they just don’t have the tools to manage it,” he said. “We are seeing a number of small businesses really struggling right now with no idea when it’s going to end.”
And that ties into another major issue for the race, he said: health care. He pointed a finger at Fitzgerald for Wisconsin’s not accepting Medicaid expansion, and at the GOP for continued efforts to fight the Affordable Care Act. “Just being able to get consistent, accurate, fast testing has been challenge for most people and also just taking care of regular health care needs during the pandemic. We’ve had 20-30 million people across the country lose their jobs. There is a large contingent of people either not working to the level they would want to or who have lost their jobs and they don’t know when those jobs are coming back in the 5th Congressional District and therefore a lot of people have lost their heath care benefits as a result,” he said. “In the middle of the pandemic we are actually working to take away people’s affordable access to health care.”
He said a universal health care plan would separate medical care from one’s job, freeing people to move more freely between jobs and helping employers manage costs and spend their time more efficiently.
Palzewicz also mentioned the need to address what he described as structural racism.
While drawing a distinction between peaceful protesters and rioters, he said Milwaukee and other municipalities across the country declared racism to be a public health crisis. That forces governments to look at budgets, the criminal justice system and also education through a racial prism, and Congress needs to do the same to see if the government has racism embedded in its programs, he said.
“There are a lot of programs not equity-based and we need to start looking at those to make things more equitable for all involved,” he said.
Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald said he felt it was an “easy decision” to run for the seat to succeed Sensenbrenner, who he’d known as a friend of his parents and someone he’d watched through his work in the state Senate, with his district overlapping the Fifth.
“I thought he was a conservative voice for the district, and I thought I could do the same, protect taxpayers, focus on the national debt. ... I want to be part of the solution out there. I think skills I picked up in serving in the Legislature here will allow me to do that.”
Fitzgerald said the big issue in the race and his focus is the national debt.
“Even prior to the CARES Act there was a great deal of concerns for this country to accumulate as much debt as we have. That has been underscored recently obviously with the pandemic and the amount of debt added there. I think nothing else matters as long as we have that looming national debt hanging over this country’s head ...,” he said.
“The first thing you do is, not to oversimplify it, when you’re in a hole, stop digging. I am really concerned over what’s transpired in 2020. The silver lining is they recognize the seriousness of what we’re in and they bring the focus back as once we’re past the pandemic and beyond the pandemic it’s going to emerge as the issue of this generation and the next generation we have.”
Regarding the pandemic, Fitzgerald said when it first came to America few understood what we were up against. The initial response, he felt, was appropriate. “...Now we’re seeing how do we get through this pandemic in a reasonable fashion without shutting our economy, without shutting down schools, without doing so much damage to everyday society that can’t be reversed on some point,” he said.
Fitzgerald also emphasized looking at the economy, all parts of budgets, to see which programs work and how, and where government can retreat from places it shouldn’t be involved in — but all of that is driven by how well the economy is doing.
What asked about what some perceive to be structural racism, Fitzgerald said part of the regular discussion in the Legislature is the amount of training for first responders and making sure they have the resources they need to function.
Current events and reactions to them “should be discussed, it should be out there, but as far as response to it, we need to be measured and do things that make sense and are not irresponsible,” he said. Addressing things like violent protests, violent interactions with police, “we need to be methodical and a lot of discussion has to take place before we can move forward on something like that,” he added.
Debate?
An issue unique to this race has been that of a candidate debate, or lack thereof. Palzewicz said his campaign has invited Fitzgerald to a debate but that has not even been acknowledged: “We are an open seat and constituents of the 5th Congressional District deserve a debate but Scott Fitzgerald is not interested. (My) website covers positions on most important issues our constituents face and if you go to his website there is not a heck of a lot there.”
But Fitzgerald said he’s taken part in numerous debates over his career, and his website and track record lay out his positions on issues.
“I don’t think there’s any voter out there that can’t figure out where I am on the issues,” he said. “I am available, I am out there. I am meeting with people at events; I still haven’t run into Tom. Maybe he’s in lockdown. He’s not out there.”