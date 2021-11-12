BELGIUM — The village of Belgium will claim a spot on the American movie map when “Through Eyes of Grace” makes its debut in May 2024.
Filming for “Through Eyes of Grace,” based on a book by Sheboygan resident Dave Payton, began Wednesday in a home in Hingham before the cast moved to Belgium’s St. Mark Lutheran Church for the filming of church scenes Thursday.
The movie is based on a book with the same name. It takes viewers through a small-town pastor’s heartpounding trauma of discovering his teenage daughter has gone missing. As the local sheriff and his deputies dive into the hunt for clues, the townspeople of the small, tight-knit community scramble to hide their own secrets.
“Through Eyes of Grace” stars author and awardwinning actor Dave Payton as the pastor, and “American Idol” gold ticket winner Franki Moscato as the missing teen. It features Saturday Night Live veteran Victoria Jackson as the teen’s dementia-ridden piano teacher and a suspect in the disappearance, who was in Wisconsin this week for filming. The film is directed by Mike Determan.
Payton is no stranger to the area. He has performed in plays at nearby Memories Ballroom in the past.
“In the story, the pastor begins to doubt his faith when his daughter goes missing,” Payton said. “He becomes a Doubting Thomas, losing his faith. He loves his wife and kids and God, but his faith starts to break down.
“Parts of the story are based on real life,” Payton shared. “The incident in the book is loosely based in the Sheboygan area. The story in the book starts in 2016, although the actual incident took place a while before that.”
Tara Williams, executive director of the Belgium Area Chamber of Commerce, was the catalyst behind the Belgium filming location.
“It’s always been on my bucket list to be an extra in a movie,” Williams said. “I saw a post in a Facebook actors group looking for extras and it looked as though it was going to be filmed locally so I applied to participate. I later learned they were looking for a church. After hearing the description of what they needed, I reached out to Saint Mark’s Pastor Wayne King to see if he was interested in being a filming location and he was.”
Williams, her daughter and son and other chamber members are serving as extras in the movie.
Original plans were to complete all shooting in 2022. Due to the pandemic, production was delayed; the majority of filming will take place in June 2022 with an expected release by May 2024, in hopes of premiering at the International Christian Film Festival, the largest Christian Film Festival in the world.
Payton is ecstatic to see his story come to life on the big screen, and encourages others to follow their dreams as well. “Just whatever you are pursuing, never give up,” he urges. “Just keep plugging away, no matter how tired you are or how long it takes.”
The book is available on Amazon.