Final decision on 2021 Strawberry Festival to take place this month

CEDARBURG — Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc. will be deciding whether or not to proceed with this year’s Strawberry Festival on Wednesday, April 21.
The organization had been looking for vendors for the 2021 Strawberry Festival, which has been scheduled for June 26 and June 27.
“While we may be required to make structural adjustments to the festival as it nears to adhere to state and federal protocols for safeguarding festival staff, vendors and attendees against COVID-19, we are planning as if the festival will be held in person as usual,” according to the organization’s website as of Wednesday.
An informal survey was done by a Cedarburg resident regarding the 2021 Strawberry Festival that was posted to Nextdoor in March. Some people have expressed concern in the survey with the festival happening this year, while others were fine with Strawberry Festival proceeding.
BJ. Homayouni, executive director of Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc. said they have not seen the survey.
“Of course we are aware of the concerns regarding the 2021 Strawberry Festival, we are also aware of the support to put on the festival from merchants, sponsors, vendors and residents as well,” Homayouni said. “It is a polarized issue and the Festival Board will make a decision regarding proceeding with the event or not on April 21 based on recommendations from the Health Agencies.”