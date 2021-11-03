FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Advocates for redistricting reform hope informal citizens commissions created in a number of states can draw public attention to partisan gerrymandering and its consequences. While the commissions have no official role, their supporters hope to use them to pressure the real map-makers to temper their political inclinations. Faced with legislatures controlled by opposing political parties, Evers formed citizens commissions to make recommendations to lawmakers responsible for redistricting.