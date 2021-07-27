WAUKESHA — The stranger accused of starting a woman on fire Waukesha was found guilty of three felonies after pleading no contest at the Waukesha County Courthouse on Monday.
Joel Murn was found guilty of first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of arson of property other than a building after an incident on Sept. 2.
Two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of arson of a building without the owner’s consent were dismissed and read in Monday. Murn was also found guilty of OWI, first offense, for a case cross-referenced in the felony case.
A request to revoke Murn’s bail Monday was granted by Judge Arthur Melvin III. Murn will remain in custody until his sentencing date.
According to the criminal complaint, Murn threw a flammable liquid at a woman named Amber Fuller as she crossed the street near Broadway and Lake Street on Sept. 2, then ignited it, causing second- and third-degree burns on her body.
Police surmised the matter might have been one of mistaken identity, as a cousin of Murn’s lives near that area and resembles Fuller.
Murn also is accused of going to the Village of Waukesha home of his grandfather and starting vehicles on fire, then using a car to ram into the man and yelling obscenities at him, the complaint said. Murn had sent letters to family members, including his grandfather and his cousin, blaming his grandfather for causing him mental abuse, problems with his ex-wife, problems with a car and a stock tip that didn’t turn out well.
His grandparents told officers Murn suffered a traumatic brain injury about 20 years ago. The grandfather said he hadn’t seen his grandson in person for 16 years, according to the complaint.
While Murn’s defense attorney had been pursuing an insanity plea, that was withdrawn in March after two psychological evaluations were conducted on Murn. The doctors reports are not available to the public.
Fuller attended the hearing over Zoom on Monday. Murn’s sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 25 at 11 a.m.