MEQUON — What was expected to be a quick vote of the Mequon Common Council on allocating federal COVID funds to the library turned into a short but lively debate about the facility’s mask mandate.
Frank L. Weyenberg Library Director Rachel Muchin-Young told city officials that rising costs due to the pandemic, coupled with lost revenues, have led to a $37,217 shortfall. She requested that amount from the city’s nearly $1.28 million it had received so far from American Rescue Plan Act funds, a federal bill that provided $350 billion in pandemic- response monies to eligible state and local governments. The city is set to receive another $1,276,000 next June.
Alderman Mark Gierl was the first to speak on the issue at the Nov. 9 Common Council meeting, saying that he couldn’t support the request because of complaints he’s received about the library’s policy requiring masks for any patrons 2 years and older.
City Hall doesn’t have a mask mandate, he said, so why should the library?
“Your revenue loss is going to be a lot higher because people just won’t go back there. That’s just a fact, that’s just a fact,” Gierl said. “That’s an emotional fact that they have. That’s what I've been hearing.”
Alderman Glenn Bushee said he has also received a number of inquiries about the inconsistency in mask policies in the city.
Alderman Jeffrey Hansher was quick to respond.
“Guess what, I get a lot of calls thanking the library that they have a mask mandate,” he said. “How do you like that? Interesting, isn’t it?”
Hansher, a substitute teacher, pointed out that all of the schools that he’s worked at have a mask mandate, including University School of Milwaukee, regardless of vaccination status “To hold them (the library) hostage because they’re doing what they think is right and not giving them the $37,000 they need is retribution. That’s my feeling,” Hansher said.
Muchin-Young told the News Graphic that the library requires masks because they want to do their part to keep the community safe.
“Ten thousand people walk through our doors every month. Some are not yet even eligible for the vaccine. Others may be immunocompromised,” Muchin-Young said. “We don’t know who is at risk, so we take this small precaution. It won’t be forever, but for now, we’re being as careful as we can be, and still be open to the public.”
A difficult year
According to information provided to the Common Council, the library lost $17,065.71 in revenues last year. Meanwhile, the expenditures increased by $20,150.69 in the 12 months following the onset of the pandemic. Nearly half of the costs were related to providing contactless service, and the remainder were for COVID protocol and supplies for protection, sanitation and social distancing, Muchin-Young reported to the city.
While final guidance on how the federal funds can be spent has not yet been provided, the broad parameters indicate the library’s request fits within them, according to a memo to the council. That includes using them to replace lost public sector revenue and support public health initiatives.
This is the first allocation of Mequon’s Recovery Act funds.
Alderman Rob Strzelczyk said he wouldn’t even address the library’s mask mandate, but spoke bluntly about his asthma and why he doesn’t need to explain to anyone why he wears a mask. And by extension, he doesn’t believe the conversation needs to be held about whether to award necessary funds to a facility that has been such an important educational resource to the community during the pandemic.
“I know one family, I think they checked out 100 books,” Strzelczyk said, adding that his mask wearing “has no place in legislation on whether a resource from our community needs some support because they had extra expenses that are funded through the community based on a fact there was a global pandemic.”
Alderman Dale Mayr said he never thought the request would be so controversial, but thanked Muchin-Young for what she and her staff did during the pandemic, calling the money “well deserved.”
The allocation was approved 7-1.