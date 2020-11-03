Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald easily defeated Democrat Tom Palzewicz to win the open Fifth Congressional District seat in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday.
The seat came open after Republican James Sensenbrenner opted to retire.
With 89 percent of the precincts reporting in Wisconsin, Fitzgerald had 196,976 votes, or 65%. Palzewicz had 106,998 votes, or 35%. All votes are unofficial until canvassed.
Both men are military veterans: Palzewicz served six years in the Navy, four of them on a nuclear sub, while Fitzgerald served 27 years in the Army Reserve, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Fitzgerald said he felt it was an 'easy decision' to run for the seat to succeed Sensenbrenner, who he¹d known as a friend of his parents and someone he'd watched through his work in the state Senate, with his district overlapping the Fifth.
Fitzgerald said the big issue in the race and his focus is the national debt. Fitzgerald also emphasized looking at the economy, all parts of budgets, to see which programs work and how, and where government can retreat from places it shouldn't be involved in - but all of that is driven by how well the economy is doing.
Palzewicz had said the big issue in the race has to be the pandemic, saying coronavirus cases are growing in the state and nation and Republicans are refusing "even the most basic tools to manage this pandemic," including testing and tracing. He pointed a finger at Fitzgerald for Wisconsin's not accepting Medicaid expansion, and at the GOP for continued efforts to fight the Affordable Care Act.
Upon being named the winner, Fitzgerald issued a statement saying "I'm so grateful for the outpouring of support that we've received throughout this race, and we¹re honored by today's decisive victory. This year brought some unprecedented challenges, and I'm proud that we ran a positive, aggressive campaign amid the current crisis facing our nation. Despite these challenges, we ran a campaign centered around the issues that the voters of Wisconsin's Fifth care about: keeping Wisconsin families safe, rebuilding our local economy, and protecting our Wisconsin values. The steadfast support that we received from the grassroots leaders of Wisconsin's Fifth and conservatives from all over Wisconsin was instrumental to today's victory."
Congressional District 5
Wisconsin totals
Scott Fitzgerald 196,976 65%
Tom Palzewicz 106,998 35%
* 89% reporting
Waukesha County totals
Scott Fitzgerald 98,159 63.5%
Tom Palzewicz 56,286 36.4%
* 100% reporting
Also contributing: The Associated Press