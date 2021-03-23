WAUKESHA — Five candidates are competing for three seats on the Waukesha School Board. Incumbents Patrick McCaffery, Kurt O’Bryan and Diane Voit as well as challengers Kelly Piacsek and Anthony Zenobia spoke with The Freeman and offered their views on what the direction of the district should be going forward.
THE FREEMAN: What do you believe is the most important issue facing the school district?
MCCAFFERY: Right now the most important issue obviously is the achievement gap... the students have been put behind because of decisions that were made to close schools, go virtual, go hybrid and whatnot... we have to get those students (back) to the level they were at pre-pandemic.
O’BRYAN: Closing the achievement gap in our student population. We need to start with a renewed focus on improving the instructional environment at the elementary level. Engagement of parents early and clear communication on student achievement is critical. We have made dramatic progress recently at several schools where students have previously underperformed. We need to build on this success in these schools and the other schools across the district.
PIACSEK: The hybrid model failed most students academically and with every quarantine, virtual class and canceled extracurricular event we’ve put this huge social and emotional burden on our youth. I think we have to turn our efforts to recovering the learning losses and addressing the significant mental health challenges our kids are dealing with.
VOIT: Recovering from a year of education disrupted by a global pandemic, we have to refocus on our mission statement and the success of every student as our priority and responsibility. Each school is working on strategies to help those who were not as successful first semester as we had hoped. Opportunities for summer programing in June, July, and August will be offered.
ZENOBIA: I think that the most important issue right now is what’s arisen from last year with COVID19. The biggest problem that occurred because of that was keeping kids out of school (and that) became a huge issue... that drug on through the summer (and) I think that was a major mistake for the board because they put so much time and resources into making sure kids could go back to school and in one motion that was undone.
THE FREEMAN: As a school board member, what would be your policy priorities?
MCCAFFERY: Policy-wise I think the most important thing — the business office has been fantastic about it — is keeping the resources applied to the classrooms... I think it’s important that we keep them (kids) in school now that we have them in school... I think it’s important that we’re not levying harsh quarantines, which I think we are, (and) we’ve got to make sure that we keep those kids in school, learning.
O’BRYAN: We need to emphasize safe and secure schools. We have upgraded our facilities and increased our staffing on school resource officers. However, our first line of defense is our staff to student interactions. The better we know our students, the more likely we can prevent an incident.
PIACSEK: Every policy decision, whether budget, curriculum or culture, has to be grounded in a deep understanding of student outcomes and their college and career readiness. Our district expenses are far exceeding our revenues in unsustainable ways, and enrollments are declining while costs are going up... it’s not feasible for us to keep going back to the community for more money (and) I think we’re going to have to make difficult decisions to make our district more cost-effective while improving outcomes.
VOIT: Equity is at my core. I truly believe that our diversity is a strength and we need to respect, value, and respond to individual differences. When the concept of AVID came to Waukesha, I was a supporter of this program to help us close the opportunity gap for our students. I was so proud to see that North and South High Schools are now nationally recognized for our successes with this program. Our policy priority has to be to continue to offer programs that close the opportunity gaps for all students to be successful.
ZENOBIA: We need to revise the distancing, masking and quarantine policies. I think that’s a huge issue and it’s going to be a number one priority of the board (to) get this under control... then we can address failing grades, failing classes and an overall downward spiral of performance. (Also) keeping kids in school.
THE FREEMAN: What makes you the right candidate for the job?
MCCAFFERY: I have the experience, I feel that I have the common sense, a lot of conservative values that would strengthen our community, our school community and our community as a whole. I have the experience at the board level and the boots-on-theground level in the classroom.
O’BRYAN: A successful track record of solving some of the toughest challenges this district has faced. I have done this by listening to those who may think differently than I do and accepting their ideas and concerns as valid. My best example is my working with the leader of a concerned group of citizens to learn from them the structural cost issues that needed to be addressed. I did my own analysis of their data and found their conclusions to be valid. PIACSEK: I really don’t look at this opportunity as a job. For me, it’s a commitment to serve this community. I have a background in science and technology and more than 20 years experience leading large global organizations... I think we can do more with the resources we have and I think I can bring experience and accountability to the board that’s currently lacking.
VOIT: I bring 45 years of serving the School District of Waukesha to the table: 38 years as a Business and Special Education teacher at Waukesha North, including 10 years of part-time work with virtual education through the district’s online middle and high school... I have been an active volunteer in the schools and the community since retiring. One example is my support for the Waukesha Education Foundation and their annual grants that inspire teacher creativity and the Endowment Fund that offers scholarships for our seniors.
ZENOBIA: I have kids that are in school. I’m a businessman, I’ve generally followed politics my whole life. I have a pretty good sense of how government should function. And I have not every run for office before, this is a first time, but I think we need a fresh perspective. I think some of the board members have been around a long time (and) I don’t think parents are represented well by the school board, kind of by design. (I’m not for) a top-down approach, I think it should be bottom-up.