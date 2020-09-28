Football coach fired after attending practice while positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A local coach has been fired after county officials say they attended an event while positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release, last week a Washington County youth football coach with the Gridiron Club exposed his players and fellow coaches to COVID-19 by attending practice and a scrimmage while symptomatic and positive. The club immediately relieved the coach of his duties and have since correctly implemented the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
“Responding to this pandemic is easy,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann. “Stay home when sick, period. I have not found anyone who agrees with the coach’s decision to attend practice and a scrimmage while waiting for his test results. Individuals who blatantly ignore the Trump Administration and CDC guidelines play right into the hands of those who want to see our economy, schools and sports shut down. Every outbreak begins with a sick person not staying home. The vast majority of our citizens are following CDC guidelines.”
The gridiron club immediately assessed close contacts through video of the scrimmage. The club appropriately handled the situation.
“Washington County will not be issuing orders or heavy handed government orders. We trust organizations, such as the gridiron club, to appropriately apply CDC guidelines for close contact,” Schoemann added.