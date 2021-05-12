Foreigner set to headline Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS - Foreigner will play to adoring fans at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
The classic rock band’s opening act will be ASIA featuring John Payne.
Foreigner boasts 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits. Some of the group’s hits include “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
Tickets go on sale May 20 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $45 and $50. Each concert ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.
Wisconsin State Fair plans to announce two headlining acts today, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.