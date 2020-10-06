Former humane society rescue named ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’

TOWN OF POLK — A pint-sized example of bravery and resilience, a rescue dog named Lamb Chop won People Magazine’s third annual World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest.
“It’s so well deserved,” said Kay Amland, director of development for the Washington County Humane Society.
Executive Director Marnie Brown said Lamb Chop came to WCHS in September, 2014 from a Clark County puppy mill.
“She was such a little sad sack,” Brown said. “All her teeth were rotten and she had cauliflower ears-tumors from untreated ear infections. She had a skin infection and was terribly under socialized.”
Lamb Chop’s current human companion, Christin Schubert, said that’s often the case with puppy mill dogs.
“Puppy mills put profit over the welfare of dogs,” Schubert said.
Mill operators give little consideration to medical attention, healthy food or clean water for their animals and parent dogs are often terrified of humans.
Brown said at WCHS, Lamb Chop would be excited to greet people as they approached her kennel, but once the door opened, the dog would retreat in fear.
Her coat was apricot-colored due to a skin infection and because of neglect the dog’s teeth needed to be pulled. She also underwent several procedures, including those for untreated ear infections that continued after she was adopted by Schubert. As a result, Lamb Chop lost her hearing.
Brown said they’ve taken in a number of puppy mill dogs over the years and they are treated with the same amount of care and kindness as any other animal that passes through their doors.
“Lamb Chop represents what we are all about and what we do here,” Brown said.
Since adopting Lamb Chop in December 2014, Schubert has become involved in Bailing Out Benji, a nonprofit organization that works to educate the public and to expose pet stores that support puppy mills.
Through their advocacy, the Whitewater City Council voted in an ordinance that prohibits the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores this past summer.
Schubert urges prospective pet owners to always consider adoption as the first option.
Learning to trust
A former Germantown resident, Schubert “adopted” the WCHS after meeting Lamb Chop.
“She was such a tiny little dog; I thought she was adorable,” Schubert said.
Still, the Wauwatosa woman knew there would be challenges in befriending a dog like Lamb Chop.
Potty training was on the top of the list for the dog, which had never lived in a home. Lamb Chop would follow Schubert from room to room and the woman worked with a trainer who used positive reinforcement to ease the dog’s separation anxiety.
She enrolled Lamb Chop in a shy dog class and doggie day care, but there were still physical hurdles to overcome, including surgeries for leg and mammary tumors.
“She is really a brave dog, considering all her health issues,” Schubert said.
Lamb Chop came with her own lessons to teach Schubert, like patience and how to build trust.
“She taught me to live every day. She’s happy, she lives in the moment,” Schubert said.
The road to fame
Lamb Chop started on her path to fame after winning Milwaukee Magazine’s Cutest Dog Contest earlier this year.
Schubert entered Lamb Chop to bring awareness to the rescue organization and the challenges those animals face.
She saw an ad on “Good Morning America” for the People magazine contest and entered Lamb Chop again.
According to People.com, Lamb Chop took first place over 10,000 other entries.
Her prizes include a year’s supply of dog food from Pedigree, $1,000 to donate to the animal rescue of her choice and a chance to share Lamb Chop’s story on “Good Morning America.”
“Her story really resonates with people. It’s hard to believe she came from such an ugly past,” Schubert said.
Brown said staff was delighted to hear of Lamb Chop’s title on Monday morning.
“We were absolutely thrilled. Lamb Chop holds a special place in our hearts,” Brown said.
For more information on Bailing Out Benji, see www.bailingoutbenji.com. For additional information on the Washington County Humane Society, check online at www.wchspets.org.
For the People magazine story, go to https://rb.gy/a51zva.