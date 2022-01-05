Former jailer sentenced for sexually assaulting inmate

WAUKESHA — A former Waukesha County jailer who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an inmate was sentenced in court Tuesday.
Matthew Herman, 50, of West Bend, pleaded no contest in July to one count each of second-degree sex assault by correctional staff and misconduct in public office as part of a plea agreement in which two other counts of sex assault by correctional staff were dismissed and considered for sentencing, online court records show.
Herman was hired Feb. 15, 2020, but was fired by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department after it received a report of his conduct and investigated the matter last January. Investigators spoke with one woman inmate, who said Herman seemed “a nice guy” to her, helping her with personal matters and looking up information about her case — against jail rules, the complaint said. But the two began flirting, with Herman showing her an explicit photo of himself on his phone, and she exposed parts of herself to him. But their contacts escalated to him touching her indecently and engaging in sexual behavior with her, the complaint in the case said.
In January 2020, investigators spoke with a second inmate, who reported Herman made inappropriate comments to her. She said Herman caught her giving the first woman, identified as Victim A, a haircut against jail rules, but instead of writing a disciplinary report he told the woman, “You owe me,” and then left, telling the women to clean up the mess, the complaint against Herman said.
Also during January 2020, during the third shift, Herman reminded Victim B that she “owed” him for two favors — not reporting the haircut incident, and not reporting contraband she had in the jail. She told him to write her up as she didn’t want to “owe” him any favors but he told her to meet him later that night, where he asked the woman to expose herself and he showed her an explicit photo of himself, the complaint said. On Monday, defense attorney Jonathan LaVoy said the three adjournments granted in the sentencing hearing since the July plea were due to an ongoing health issue for which Herman was seeking consultations.
Herman appeared in person Tuesday morning before Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Arthur Melvin. He was represented by Attorney Jonathan LaVoy while Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Michael Thurston appeared on behalf of the state. Some watched the proceedings via Zoom.
LaVoy said while what took place between Herman and the first inmate was consensual and without coercion, Herman “understands it was absolutely inappropriate... He abused his position of power.”
Thurston noted Herman does not have any prior record and was cooperative with investigators when they interviewed him. But he said there was also a violation of “that trust factor” by Herman as a public county representative.
The state recommended a sentence of 2.5 years initial confinement followed by 2.5 years extended supervision and other conditions such as complying with sex offender registration. Citing Herman’s age and compliance with investigators, the defense recommended imposing and staying a prison sentence, as well as five years’ probation — LaVoy also said there were safety concerns over the prospect of Herman being targeted by other inmates due to his status as a former corrections officer.
Melvin said the court received a victim impact statement from one of the victims, as well as letters submitted on behalf of Herman, and a psychosexual evaluation. That evaluation deemed Herman at “very low risk” for reoffending, LaVoy said.
Before announcing his decision, Melvin said he believes the risk to the community is “extremely mitigated” as Herman won’t be employed again in a correctional setting and his felon status will likely prevent employment in other areas of public trust. He also noted Herman hasn’t been before the court before.
Melvin also said as a judge, he places people in jail and there’s trust from his perspective that correctional officers will take care of them in custody. He told Herman he abused that trust.
Melvin followed the state’s recommendation for 2.5 years of initial confinement followed by 2.5 years’ extended supervision and other compliance conditions — Herman is also to serve a shorter sentence for one of the other charges, but that’s concurrent with the longer sentence, meaning he will serve both sentences at the same time and not exceed 2.5 years.
Herman was remanded immediately after the sentence was announced and escorted out of the courtroom by Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies.