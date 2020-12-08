WAUKESHA — A man who formerly lived in Pewaukee and Wales and was involved in the community, including time as a volunteer firefighter for the Wales Genesee Fire Department, is seeking help to support his family and himself in the Philippines due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.
George Flessas grew up in Wauwatosa, then lived in Pewaukee from the 1980s through 1994. In 1994, Flessas moved to Wales and he started working at the Wales Genesee Fire Department when he noticed a sign outside of the department requesting volunteers. Flessas said he trained at Waukesha County Technical College and was a firefighter between 1994 and 2005.
Flessas’ career in the U.S. was in real estate – he worked as a realtor for about 26 years. However, mortgage crises impacted his career in mid-2007.
He moved for his career to Las Vegas for about three years.
“I made friends with many Filipino Americans and really nice people, they were like family to me and at one point they introduced me to Cebu, they were like you should really come sometime and see,” Flessas said.
Moving to the Philippines
Flessas said he became intrigued with the Philippines and ended up moving there permanently shortly thereafter. He met his Filipina wife and has since had a daughter.
Flessas was unable to become a realtor in the Philippines because his American license didn’t transfer over to the country. He soon came across a new job opportunity, teaching English language at a Koreanowned English academy. The academy, however, shut down in March due to COVID-19.
“In March, all of a sudden, everything stopped for everyone here in the Philippines,” he said. “They shut down the schools and all of the businesses except for grocery stores and certain essential things.”
Flessas said the government handles the pandemic differently, almost similar to martial law.
“They had the Philippine military at intersections and even our neighborhood was confined, we could not leave the neighborhood for many months, depending on certain days of the week depending on your license (plate) number (and) quarantine pass number,” he said.
Flessas said his daughter was bitten by a wild dog two months ago and getting her rabies vaccinations was difficult on the family.
He said the Philippines relies on the tourist industry as their main source of revenue; however, it hasn’t reopened and there is no indication they are ready to reopen it yet.
“We thought that this might just go on for a few weeks, but then it kept going, and going and going,” he said. “I’m trying to work anywhere I can, so I got on the internet and I located an online Korean school that’s in Korea and I was able to hook up with them as an online teacher.”
Flessas said he had a fairly good schedule, but he was only earning about $700 a month to support a family of three. A notification was sent from the school about three months ago that said they couldn’t set a fixed schedule because the Korean companies providing these classes to their employees are cutting their budgets, or removing the program.
About a month ago he received a mailing that said he is very behind in his rent payments — it’s only a matter of time before they kick his family out.
Flessas is an American citizen, his wife is a citizen of the Philippines and his daughter is somewhat both.
“If I leave and try to go back to America to find employment ... my main fear is with lack of funding I’ve depleted the majority of my savings the last few months, I think if I go back to America I will never see my family for a long, long, long time,” he said. “Years.”
Flessas’ friend and realtor colleague Marcus Shirley organized the GoFund Me for him. The fundraiser has a goal of $4,900 and raised $150 as of Monday night.
“We’re just in a critical spot right now and I’m very reluctant ... I’m not so quick to ask for help,” Flessas said. “I’ve been trying very hard and I have to face it now, because I’ve got this little girl and my wife here, I can’t play games with them.”
View or donate to the Go Fund Me at https://bit.ly/33TVBX7.