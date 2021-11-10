WAUKESHA — Former Waukesha Alderwoman and Waukesha County Supervisor Kathleen Cummings is facing seven felony charges related to allegedly lying about her residency and not residing in one of her elected districts.
Cummings immediately resigned from her elected positions on Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Cummings is facing five counts of felony false swearing and two counts of election fraud — falsify or destroy nomination papers, recall petitions, etc.
In a response to a request for comment, Defense Attorney Donna Kuchler said in an email: “We plan to vigorously defend these allegations.”
According to the complaint, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to assist with an investigation involving Cummings on April 19, 2021.
The District Attorney’s Office was made aware by City Administrator Kevin Lahner that Cummings was allegedly residing at a house located on Downing Drive, located in District 10 in the city of Waukesha, rather than a house located on Roberta Avenue, which is in District 9 in the city, the district where she is elected as an alderperson.
On Nov. 15, 2020, City Attorney Brian Running had sent a memorandum to the Common Council outlining residency requirements. Cummings allegedly did not seek clarification on the memorandum.
The two residences are owned by Cummings’ husband, according to the complaint, the Roberta Avenue home purchased in 1978 and the Downing Drive home purchased in 2012.
A detective obtained copies of Cummings’ Declarations of Candidacy sworn under oath by the defendant for the aldermanic seat in 2015 and 2018. Declarations of Candidacy from 2015, 2017 and 2019 for the county supervisor seat were also obtained by the detective. All of the documents listed her Roberta Avenue address as her place of residency.
According to the complaint, nomination papers for both seats also listed the Roberta Avenue address.
The detective found that billing cycles at the Roberta Avenue address showed little to no water usage, as well as electric usage, after fall of 2012, according to the complaint. A mailman told the detective that he delivered mail to Cummings from 2010 to 2016 and allegedly said there was no way Cummings lived at the Roberta Avenue address and that it appeared she was a “hoarder.”
Homes
According to the complaint, search warrants were executed on Roberta Avenue and the Downing Drive properties. The Downing Drive address was allegedly littered with garbage with pathways going throughout the house and the residence was allegedly not sanitary. According to the complaint, similar conditions were seen at the Roberta Avenue property, with 1.5 feet of paper and other items covering the floor of the hallway and rooms in the house.
Two neighbors, one on Downing Drive and one on Roberta Avenue, told police Cummings has been living at the Downing Drive residence, according to the complaint.
Cummings will have an initial appearance at the Waukesha County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.