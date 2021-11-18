WAUKESHA — The criminal defense attorney representing former Waukesha Alderwoman and Waukesha County Supervisor Kathleen Cummings filed a motion to dismiss five felony charges of false swearing and two felony charges of election fraud - falsify nomination papers this morning.
According to the motion to dismiss, Attorney Donna Kuchler argues that the criminal complaint “fails to show probable cause that Cummings committed false swearing and election fraud.”
Cummings appeared before a court commissioner at the Waukesha County Courthouse for an initial appearance this morning. Cummings served as both a Waukesha alderwoman and a Waukesha County supervisor for over 20 years.
Complaint
On Nov. 9, the seven felony charges were filed against Cummings related to allegedly lying about her residency and not residing in one of her elected districts. Cummings resigned from her elected positions on Nov. 7, issuing letters that stated she was resigning immediately that day.
According to the complaint, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to assist with an investigation involving Cummings on April 19, 2021.
A detective reviewed documents provided by City Administrator Kevin Lahner that showed Cummings was allegedly residing at a house on Downing Drive, located in District 10 in Waukesha, rather than a house on Roberta Avenue, which is in District 9, the district where she is elected as an alderwoman. The addresses are approximately less than half a mile away from each other.
The two residences are owned by Cummings’ husband, according to the complaint — the Roberta Avenue home was purchased in 1978 and the Downing Drive home in 2012. The Downing Drive address is within County Supervisor District 19, where she was elected as county supervisor.
A detective obtained copies of Cummings’ Declarations of Candidacy sworn under oath by the defendant for the aldermanic seat in 2015 and 2018. Declarations of Candidacy from 2015, 2017 and 2019 for the county supervisor seat were also obtained by the detective. All of the documents allegedly listed her Roberta Avenue address as her place of residency.
According to the complaint, search warrants were executed on both the Roberta Avenue and the Downing Drive properties, which were found to be littered with garbage. Two neighbors, one on Downing Drive and one on Roberta Avenue, indicated to police that Cummings has been living at the Downing Drive residence, according to the complaint.
Motion to dismiss
In the motion to dismiss, Kuchler argues that under Wisconsin state statutes, false swearing requires that the defendant makes a false statement, that the defendant did not believe the statement to be true when made and that the statement was made under oath or affirmation.
Kuchler also argues that under Wiscosnin state statutes, election fraud requires that the defendant made a false statement in a nomination paper and did not believe the statement to be true when made.
“There is no factual information within the four corners of the criminal complaint alleging that Mrs. Cummings did not believe she lived at (the Roberta Avenue address),” the filing argues.
The filing also argues that although the complaint alleges that there was less water and electric usage at the Roberta property than the Downing property from 2012 through 2021, it doesn’t allege that there was no usage at the Roberta Avenue property.
“The only statement that slightly supports the allegations at issue here is a brief statement of a female who has lived on Roberta Avenue since 2018,” Kuchler argues.
The filing alleges that three of the counts occurred before the anonymous woman lived on Roberta Avenue. Kuchler argues that the conversation the anonymous sources alleges had occurred between her and Cummings “is too vague to be of any value in looking at the probable cause of this complaint.”
Kuchler also argued in the filing that: “The complaint further indicates that both homes were littered with garbage. Therefore, that doesn’t support Ms. Cummings living at one home vs. the other.”
Prosecutors this morning requested time to review the motion to dismiss. The initial appearance is rescheduled for 10:15 a.m. Dec. 10.