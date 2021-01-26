WAUKESHA — Former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah who came under scrutiny for his role in officer-involved shootings is now a member of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.
In a statement Tuesday, Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said he has “extended an employment offer to Mr. Joseph Mensah, which he accepted, for the position of Deputy Sheriff.”
Mensah resigned his position with the Wauwatosa Police Department last year months after he shot and killed a 17-year-old outside Mayfair Mall.
That was the third person to die as a result of Mensah’s actions as a Wauwatosa officer. Mensah was not criminally charged in the incidents.
Severson said Mensah progressed through an “extensive, throughout and exhaustive hiring process.”
“While some have expressed concerns about Mr. Mensha’s past uses of force, I assembled a team who exhaustively reviewed (his) previous work history,” Severson said, adding the Milwaukee district attorney, Wauwatosa and Milwaukee police departments, and an independent investigation were a part of the process.
Mensah is set to enter a supervised field training program and will “be afforded the same opportunities as every other deputy,” Severson said.
Severson did not say when Mensah’s tenure with the department officially began.
The Freeman will update this story as new information is verified.