Former West High teacher was victim in fatal shooting

TOWN OF KEWASKUM — One of the victims of the Wednesday incident on Forest View Road that resulted in the deaths of two men and the suspect was publicly identified by his family as 72-year-old Ray Engelking, a former economics teacher at West Bend West High School.
His son, Rhett Engelking, released the following statement on his Facebook page: “The Engelking family of Forest View Road in Kewaskum would like to provide this statement to address the public inquiries into the events of Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
“Our family has read the details of the press release prepared by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and we want to affirm that the details contained therein are consistent with our understanding of what occurred at our family residence on the timeline set forth by law enforcement.
“First of all, we want to thank local law enforcement for their respectful and thorough response to the assault, forced entry and murder at our family residence by a previously unknown individual. We also want to extend our deepest condolences to the other families traumatized during these events; we join in their sorrow.
“Secondly, we want to confirm that while protecting the security of Deborah Engelking — the mother to his three boys and grandmother to three girls — our ‘Papa,’ Ray Leonard Engelking, was indeed killed by a bullet fired during a violent confrontation with the intruder, who assaulted Mrs. Engelking. She has not exhibited any lasting physical injury thus far, but the emotion wounds are considerable.
“Without hesitation, she handed over the keys to her vehicle but it wasn’t enough. Similarly, Papa was an avid sportsman with deep reverence for life and commitment to research-backed gun safety measures. He would have gladly relinquished every gun he owned if it meant preserving any life lost or traumatized that day. Tragically, our family has now joined a long suffering group of families who have lost loved ones to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence. Despite all this, and despite the constraints the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our interactions with loved ones, we are not giving in to fear.
“We are navigating difficult emotions at this time, but with the limited distance we currently have from the situation, our only regret is that the young white man who came rampaging through our peaceful neighborhood had not had the opportunity to sit for a semester in one of Mr. Engelking’s classes or spend a season with him on one of the many sports teams Papa coached in this community. Sadly, the fugitive did not know a man who would have been willing to be a coach, teacher or Big Brother to him or any individual navigating the struggles of poverty, addiction or an otherwise troubled past.
“Papa compassionately practiced the Christian value of forgiving those who knew not what they were doing, and he labored for a criminal justice system that prepared and supported offenders to fully rejoin society as equal citizens.
“We have been disappointed by the lack of context in some of the responses expressed on our behalf by members in our own community. Frustratingly, the 72 bright years of our father’s life have been reduced politically to the circumstances of the last 5 minutes. Our family deeply believes in the transformational power of publicly accessible education to give people hope, support and options in the midst of a challenging world. As the community mourns the loss at the hands of a manic individual we hope they will also be aggrieved at the tragic and violent circumstances that originated in our community and set him on this course long before any confrontation with our neighborhood.
“Like his personal hero, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Papa was convinced that in the presence of justice, a beloved community could create a ‘qualitative change in our souls and a quantitative change in our lives.’ “Finally, we request that our family be granted a generous time to grieve and process in private how our family can continue to carry on the heroic light Papa brought to each of our lives.”
“Ray was a wonderful teacher and coach for West High School,” said Ralph Schlass, principal of West High School. “He used humor and integrity to positively impact the lives of so many young people over his long teaching and coaching career. West Bend West High School and the entire West Bend School District extend our deepest condolences to Ray’s family and friends.”
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is working on the background of the suspect to provide a 72-hour pre-incident history.
“We want to provide as many answers to the community about the ‘why’ to this incident. Once that portion of the investigation has been completed, we intend on providing a synopsis and the suspect’s name,” said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis.
The sheriff’s office does not plan to release victims’ names.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday, a 30-year-old West Bend man stole a car in the city. Around 2:45 p.m., he failed to negotiate a curve on Forest View Road, resulting in a rollover accident. He assaulted a 52-year-old Port Washington woman who stopped to check if anyone needed assistance.
The suspect later ran to the Engelking residence in the 8100 block of Forest View Road where he forced entry into a locked front door. He demanded and obtained car keys. He attempted to drive away but was unable to start the vehicle.
He exited the home in another attempt to steal the car. Engelking retrieved a handgun for protection. The suspect overpowered Engelking and took control of the gun. He then fatally shot Engelking before attempting to shoot his wife, but the handgun did not fire.
The suspect fled on foot where he encountered another resident in the 8200 block of Forest View Road. He obtained a shotgun and fatally shot the second victim.
Around 3:05 p.m., deputies arrived on scene where a deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The suspect was struck and later found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.