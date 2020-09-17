GRAFTON — The Grafton School District informed Grafton High School families last week that four people have now tested positive for COVID19.
This information came to families in a Sept. 8 newsletter.
“We have worked with the Washington-Ozaukee Public Health Department to quickly identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with them and who may be at risk for getting sick,” reads the letter. “We have also cleaned and disinfected the building spaces to help control the spread of the illness.”
The communication goes on to explain that families of students who came into close contact with the person who tested positive have been contacted and received separate letters. Those letters contain a list of symptoms of COVID-19 and directions for testing.
All students determined to be “close contacts” have been assigned to virtual learning for two weeks.
Per the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard, the trajectory of cases in Ozaukee County is increasing. The trajectory is the percent change in the number of cases over the last two weeks.