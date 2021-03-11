OCONOMOWOC — Four candidates are preparing to square off in the special election on April 6 for the ability to represent the constituents of Wisconsin Senate District 13.
Republican and state Assembly Representative John Jagler, R-Watertown, American Solidarity Party candidate Ben Schmitz, Democrat Melissa Winker and Trump Conservative Party candidate Spencer Zimmerman are all seeking election next month.
The seat was vacated after former state Senator Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, won his election in November for the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Freeman asked each of the four candidates the same four questions. Their answers are as follows:
Freeman: What do you think is the most important, local issue pertaining to the residents of Senate District 13?
Jagler: There’s no question that COVID has reshaped our lives, our communities, and our families throughout the 13th District. For those who have lost their businesses, lost their purpose, and even lost loved ones, our recovery from this tragic and horrible year is the top issue. From supporting our local businesses, to holding Tony Evers’ feet to the fire on the initial lackluster vaccine rollout, and taking the lead in stopping the state from taxing PPP funding, I’m proud to deliver results and action for the people I represent.
Schmitz: Divisive, power-grabbing politics amidst growing isolation is degrading our democracy. I chose to run with the Solidarity Party, because, like many Americans, I feel that neither Republicans nor Democrats represent me. We need better than the division they’ve caused. Instead of working for the good of the country, they jostle for power — looking for opportunities to blame each other. Meanwhile, the vulnerable are left unprotected, the rich and powerful take advantage of workers, and our housing and health care costs are out of control as a result of bureaucratic failures.
Winker: I am a fourth-generation Oconomowoc resident, an 18-year National Board educator, a small business owner and a woman of faith who will put our safety, jobs, and community first in everything I do as your state senator. These are priorities I hear from hundreds of residents across this Senate District 13: affordable health care, including lower cost prescriptions and increased mental health coverage and access; clear COVID plan, working together for vaccinations, safe business and school environments to return to a prosperous economy; protecting our most vulnerable is how we define a great community and is needed to return to our full and thriving lives again; strong businesses and healthy families should be supported. We need both.
Zimmerman: I believe in term limits, they are my number one priority and I have fought for them in previous campaigns. No one should remain in one elected office for more than two terms or eight years, a precedent intentionally set by our first president George Washington, after we gained independence in a revolution against a king who ruled for life. The establishment Republican in this race has refused to sign the U.S. Term Limits pledge. I have signed it. Cyber security and preventing future rigged elections would also be a priority of mine.
Freeman: As divisiveness increases among parties in the Legislature, what is your stance on working with your legislative peers to ensure that the residents of District 13 see change in their community?
Jagler: My track record in the Legislature shows that I’m proud to work with both sides of the aisle and people in every part of our community. Good ideas can come from anywhere, and the best ideas come from people who care more about doing the right thing than who gets the credit. I was proud to run a 100% positive primary campaign and past campaigns for Assembly, even when my opponents went negative.
Schmitz: Now more than ever we must listen to each other and sincerely consider other opinions. Dialogue and honest, open discussions with others is the starting point to healing our divisions. We have to listen without condemning. We have to try to understand each other. We have to leave behind our party affiliation and come to the table with good ideas and open ears. The exclusively two-party system, combined with partisanship and power grabbing are ruinous to a democracy.
Winker: I believe that it is our common decency, our ability to understand and care for each other, that strengthens our communities. We have more in common than we have dividing us. Partisan politics and rigged election maps have allowed one party to not show up, obstruct, and chew up millions in taxpayer-funded lawsuits instead of working together to legislate. Wisconsinites believe in hard work, solving problems, providing the best opportunities for our children, and building a strong economy that attracts and retains a growing workforce. No matter the political party ideology, I will work together to create a prosperous and healthy future for our families.
Zimmerman: Having ran for office numerous times I know all of their names and have debated several of them before, we can find agreement on many issues but I’m not afraid to confront the establishment and political machine when we disagree and will continue to do so if elected.
Freeman: What are your thoughts on marijuana in Wisconsin?
Jagler: It’s a complicated issue, and it seems like the only people who want to pretend that it isn’t, have some stake in it financially or otherwise. I’ve spoken with people in the medical community, and they’ve told me that the issue is far from cut-anddry and they want it studied further. I certainly don’t think we should follow Oregon’s lead in legalizing all recreational drugs, nor Illinois’s lead that legalized marijuana but failed to live up to its promises or stop the scourge of drug and gang violence. This issue is likely to be settled on a federal level and in the meantime, we should watch and learn from our neighbors and their mistakes.
Schmitz: I believe marijuana should be regulated by the FDA rather than by special marijuana laws. That would allow medical professionals and researchers to drive setting the limits of use, just like with any other consumed substance. I personally don’t have the medical knowledge to know what is healthy or not. I would want to rely on professionals in the field to inform that regulation.
Winker: I support full legalization of marijuana, like 83% of Wisconsinites. We should legalize, tax, and regulate. Veterans who suffer from PTSD, compassionate end of life care, and adults and children with chronic medical conditions — all have significant benefits from safe and regulated legalization.
Zimmerman: Wisconsin legalized industrial hemp in 2017 and it’s estimated that the legalization of medical marijuana would bring in $130 million a year in additional tax revenue and right now we need to look at different possibilities of additional revenue so we can balance our budget.
Freeman: What do you think is the best approach to drawing district maps?
Jagler: The Wisconsin Constitution requires that the Legislature be given the power to — and orders the Wisconsin Legislature to — redraw the maps every 10 years to account for population changes. The truth is that it’s unrealistic to think you can take the politics out of redistricting. Other plans that take the decision out of the hands of the Legislature and give it to judges, universities, or an unelected panel, simply pretend that those individuals are somehow free of political motivation or personal preference. All it really does is removes the accountability that comes with keeping it in the hands of our elected officials.
Schmitz: I propose formula- based redistricting. Only an unbiased formula can be truly non-partisan and fair. For example, grouping counties and precincts within a county east to west, south to north, until a population threshold is met and then drawing a district line. Gerrymandering is manipulative and damaging to our democracy. We must protect our democracy for future generations with a non-partisan redistricting process.
Winker: Our democracy depends on a fair and just election system. The current district maps were drawn behind locked doors, to solidify one political party’s control over the Legislature. Over 70% of Wisconsinites say we should have fair maps, not rigged ones. When maps are drawn with partisan data — your representatives do not have to listen to constituents or show up at nonpartisan public forums. The Wisconsin Constitution allows the maps to be drawn by a nonpartisan group and then approved by legislators. I have pledged to support fair maps and end gerrymandering. I look forward to every Senate candidate standing together for a fair election process and the very foundation of our American democracy.
Zimmerman: Before we can address redistricting we need to make sure our elections are secure and we can all be confident in the results. Studies have shown ballot placement gives an unfair advantage of as much as 20% to whomever is placed first on the ballot, we should fix this with random ballot placement. In the last decade I have been on the ballot eight times in elections where ballot placement was determined solely by the Wisconsin Elections Commission or its predecessor the Government Accountability Board and my name has not appeared first. Other states such as Texas randomize ballot placement giving each candidate equal opportunity to be first and Wisconsin should do the same. The Republican in name only who won the primary would have lost without the advantage of being first on the ballot.