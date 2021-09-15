Four students in fight at West Bend high school Monday

WEST BEND — Four students and two adults are being referred for charges after two incidents at the West Bend High Schools building on Monday.
Police officers responded to incidents at the high school Monday, after physical altercations occurred.
“There were actually two different incidents ... one involved students, one involved adults,” West Bend Police Department Lt. Matthew Rohlinger said.
Rohlinger said there were no injuries reported from the incidents.
According to Rohlinger, both incidents occurred at the very beginning of the school day, before classes began. The first involved four female students in the West High cafeteria, ages 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds.
A statement from West Bend High School administrators stated the “altercation escalated from verbal to physical.”
“For the students, there will be referrals to the District Attorney’s Office for disorderly conduct, criminal charges,” Rohlinger said.
Rohlinger said if the District Attorney’s Office decides to file a criminal complaint and pursue criminal charges, the full range of criminal penalties would potentially apply. Disorderly conduct is a class B misdemeanor under Wisconsin statute, punishable by incarceration up to 90 days and fines up to $1,000.
He said the district attorney could also refer the matter back to the West Bend Police Department, in which case the department could issue citations. For minors, disorderly conduct citations begin at about $220, and for adults they begin at about $439, with the potential to be higher depending on previous records and the circumstances of the incident.
Under Wisconsin statute, those 17 years and older are defined as adults for criminal matters.
The second incident occurred in the parking lot of the high school, after the four students in the first incident were removed from school. Rohlinger said the two individuals involved in the physical incident were 20 and 21 years old, and connected to students involved in the first incident.
“The incident in the parking lot is somewhat related to the cafeteria incident,” he said.
He said both those individuals will also be referred to the DA’s Office for disorderly conduct, as well as being issued citations for unauthorized presence on school property.
According to the statement released by West Bend High School administration: “Students that fail to honor expected behavior expectations receive consequences from school administration and are sometimes referred to the West Bend Police Department. Students involved in physical altercations are given strict school consequences and referrals are made to the West Bend Police Department.”
No specific information about student punishments in the incidents Monday has been released; in many cases, school districts are barred from publicly sharing student disciplinary information by law and policy.