MEQUON — A fourth candidate has filed paperwork to run for the spring election for Mequon-Thiensville School Board.
Current board member Akram Khan has filed papers of noncandidacy. He has served on the board since 2019.
Jill Chromy filed her declaration of candidacy Dec. 10. She has been involved in numerous capacities with the district for several years, including as a parent volunteer and, more recently, a substitute teacher.
Chromy, who has two children who attend Lake Shore Middle School, has lived in Mequon for 12 years.
She holds a master’s degree in social work and has worked in health care, community-based outreach, pharmaceutical sales and with hospice patients and their families. When the M-T School District experienced a recent substitute teacher shortage, like other districts around the state and country, Chromy obtained her substitute teacher’s license and offered her services.
She has been a busy volunteer within the MTSD, serving as a homeroom mom and vice president and now president of the Lake Shore Middle School PTO. She is also in her fifth year as a Destination Imagination team coach.
Chromy said she has wanted to serve on the School Board for several years. She was approached to run for the board during the recent recall election, but said she didn’t think the time was right, that it was more appropriate to wait for the spring election.
“I wanted to run for School Board on my own terms. I feel I would be a good candidate because I’ve chosen to get involved,” Chromy said. “I feel I could be a good asset and representative as a community member and parent who understands some of the inner dynamics of working in our schools.”
Chromy said she is particularly interested in the district’s academic results. She said a lot of attention during the recall was given to studies produced by Niche, U.S. News and World Report and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. But the most important measurements are their own, where the district has been academically, where it is now and where it is going.
“I am a firm believer in, if we dipped in an area, it’s not bad, but it’s an opportunity for making improvements,” she said, adding that she supports the district’s efforts in its ongoing academic recovery program.
Chromy also said there should be a continued focus on transparency in curriculum and communication with parents and stakeholders.
Paul Buzzell, Maria Douglas and Jason Levash have also filed papers to run for the M-T School Board.