WAUKESHA — The historic Frame House has received an award of excellence under the restoration/rehabilitation category from the Wisconsin Association of Historic Preservation Commissions since Andrew Frame’s great-granddaughter spent years restoring the home.
Karen Frame McDonald now owns the building at 507 N. Grand Ave., Waukesha, which was originally built in 1879 or 1880, owned by Andrew Frame. McDonald’s great-aunt Mabel lived in the home for her entire life and the building was sold around 1972.
“It was a lawyer’s office from the time where my Aunt Mabel died in the early 70s (and) it was returned to the family in April of 2017,” McDonald said.
McDonald said she decided to restore the home because of her family legacy. Andrew Frame was an early settler from Scotland and his father, Maxwell, died young after working at his business in the Five Points of Waukesha as a blacksmith.
Andrew was one of Maxwell’s two sons and he started working at Waukesha National Bank as an errand boy, later becoming president of the bank by the time he was 35 years old.
“He was known and listed in the Wall Street Journal as the dean of small town banking,” McDonald said. “He wrote a book and everything about the dangers of large banks, which is ironic because the Waukesha bank that he worked for was bought out many times over.”
Andrew Frame and his wife also purchased the land which later became Frame Park. At the time, McDonald said, people said the river was so dirty you could walk across it. Andrew hired people to clean it up and make it into the park, which was later donated to the city.
“(Restoring the home is) kind of an honor to my ancestors and to give back to Waukesha,” McDonald said. “My great, great-grandfather did so much for the city that I sort of hated to see it be an office building when it could be a beautiful residence again.”
McDonald said she has memories of the home from when she was a little girl. She got to know the last attorney who worked in the home and gave McDonald a tour – the building had no kitchen, laundry room nor dining room when it was converted into an office building.
“The integrity is still there ... we used the wood craft throughout the cabinetry and everything and continued the look through the whole home, even though it’s updated and modern and trendy,” she said.
The Italianate home has detailed woodwork, a spiral staircase, curved windows, marble fireplaces and a cupola, or belvedere, on top of it.
The building’s interior was restored and renovated in 2017 to 2019, including remodeling the home to include a kitchen, dining room and laundry room. The city also gave permission to recreate the cupola in 2019, which was built on the ground and lifted by crane to be placed on top of the house.
Interesting features of the house include porcelain door knobs for the men’s rooms because they are easy to wash, “because boys are messy,” McDonald said. She also said she found coal in a bin in the basement when she first moved in, which were used in the marble fireplaces.
McDonald plans to provide tours during the city’s 125th anniversary celebrations in October.
View more on anniversary events at https://waukeshawi.gov/1919/Anniversary-Events.
101 W. Main, LLC receives award for restoring courthouse
WAUKESHA — An award of excellence in the restoration/ rehabilitation category was also given by the Wisconsin Association of Historic Preservation Commission to 101 W. Main, LLC. The work was awarded for the restoration of what once was the old courthouse.