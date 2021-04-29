OCONOMOWOC — Since 2001 the Lake Area Free Clinic has been a valuable community resource for those in need of medical services — and more recently dental services — by providing them with a place to go and access to inexpensive or free medical care.
This year marks 20 years since LAFC’s inception and it continues to provide medical services to residents of Waukesha County who lack health insurance and the ability to pay for health care.
The LAFC was started in part because of the overwhelming amount of emergency room visits Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital was seeing from people who were uninsured, LAFC founding nurse Betty Schumacher said.
“In 1999, there were 1,800 visits to the emergency room by individuals who were uninsured and were using the facility as their primary source of care,” Schumacher said. “In early 2000 a meeting was called by OMH officials to explore the feasibility of a free clinic in the Oconomowoc area. My husband and I attended that meeting and later agreed to lead this effort.”
Schumacher, along with her husband, Bernard, who helped found the clinic, said they both believed that good health care was a right and not a privilege and that she is thankful for having the chance to be involved in the clinic.
“I have a deep feeling of gratitude and for the opportunity to lead this effort and see it through to fruition and see it grow beyond anyone’s expectations,” Schumacher said.
Since its inception, the LAFC has had more than 56,000 medical patients and after launching its dental clinic in 2017, has had more than 15,000 patient visits for dental services.
LAFC’s Executive Director Mary Reich has been the director since 2008 and prior to that was a nurse volunteering with the clinic.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Reich said about the clinic celebrating 20 years. “On the other hand, I don’t see it ever going away because the need is still there and maybe it’s even greater or maybe we just know about it more.”
Reich began volunteering with the LAFC at its inception and said it’s rare to find a place where all the people who volunteer at an organization want to be there.
“Everybody that is here wants to be here and they all understand why they are here,” Reich said. “I think that’s pretty unique. I don’t know if you find that a lot of places.”
Schumacher said while she is proud of many things the clinic has accomplished — such as its growth and expansion — she wanted to recognize the people that made the LAFC successful on a day-to-day basis.
“It is because of leaders like Executive Director Mary Reich, who was my first and most loyal volunteer in the beginning,” Schumacher said. “Vicki Dallman- Papke and Donna Voigt were key people who had the skills that we need to move forward. Dr. Peter Geiss who stepped in as medical director when we need him most.
“If we did anything right it was our ability to attract the right people for the right job at the right time!”
Reich said she thinks the biggest thing the clinic has accomplished is the ability to meet different needs of patients.
“We were only open one day a week with a handful of volunteers at the beginning,” Reich said. “Now we’re open with more hours and we have access to many specialists in our clinic.
“We have partners in the community and we expanded to dental services. So we’re really able to serve the whole need of the patient in a more varied ... a wider array of services that were provided.”
Reich said seeing the clinic grow over the last 20 years and see the vast community support has validated the need of the Lake Area Free Clinic and the importance of it in the community.
“Honestly, if we didn’t have the community support, we might be here, but not nearly this robust of a model,” Reich said. “My checkbook can’t handle it and I can’t do the work of all the volunteers. (The community) is the only reason we are here.”
LAFC Marketing and Development Director Megan Welsh added “Without them, there is no us.”
Funding, community support, the future
Welsh said the total funding to get LAFC up and running in 2001 was around $55,000. Fast forwarding 20 years, the LAFC now needs to raise over a million dollars every year.
In the early years, funding was by far the most impactful variable in the success of the Lake Area Free Clinic.
Vicki Dallman-Papke, who is the current vice president of population health management at ProHealth Care, past LAFC board president and current member, said the first years in the clinic were difficult from a staffing perspective because of a lack of resources.
“Many months we did not think we could go on because we had no funding coming in; but by the grace of the universe someone would come forward with resources either human capital or financial,” Dallman-Papke said. “We were very blessed. I remember a prominent citizen coming to my office in Oconomowoc and giving me a check to support the clinic. I was overwhelmed by his generosity. This type of generosity was repeated over and over again.”
Donna Voigt, who is an advanced practice nurse prescriber, past board president and member, said she remembers when times were tough regarding funding and staffing. However, the LAFC didn’t forget its goals and priorities given the patient volumes growth month to month.
Voigt said she remembers a time when she had received a bill for medications that she would have to present to the board that she knew the clinic didn’t have enough money to cover.
“I knew we did not have enough money in the treasury to cover the bill,” Voigt said. “I prayed daily on what to do. The Tuesday evening prior to the upcoming board meeting a gentleman walked into the clinic and presented me with a cashier’s check for way more than what we needed. He would not give us his name — said he drove by every week and was just that week compelled to donate. All I could do was thank him profusely and cry. I still don’t know who he is but I will never forget what he looked like and amazing timing and generosity.”
Looking into her proverbial crystal ball, Reich said over the next 20 years it would be great if the Lake Area Free Clinic wasn’t needed in the community anymore and that health care would be something everyone has access to.
“I would just hope that the support for whatever is needed would still exist,” Reich said. “I hope the community would support the resources that are needed … My biggest hope is that people in need would have somewhere to go.”
If you would like to help the Lake Area Free Clinic, you can donate at lakeareafreeclinic.org or attend its annual gala which is taking place on Sept. 11 at the Ingleside Hotel in Waukesha. For more information on that event, visit lakeareafreeclinic.org.
By the numbers
Since opening its doors in 2001, the Lake Area Free Clinic has served the community in significant ways. Here are some numbers to back that up.
Medical services
■ More than 8,000 medical patients served
■ More than 56,000 medical patient visits
■ Over 110,000 estimated volunteers hours donated
■ Over $4M in free medications secured for patients through pharmaceutical patient-assistance programs
Dental services, since 2017
■ More than 2,200 patients served
■ More than 15,000 dental patient visits
■ More than $5.7M in dental services provided