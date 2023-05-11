FILE - University of Wisconsin-Madison students, from left, Marisa Skelley, Martin Jarzyna, Sam Broadnax and Morgan Menke hold up signs protesting racism on campus during a meeting for the UW System Board of Regents on campus in Madison, Wis., Dec. 11, 2015. The debate over free speech and racial equity on Wisconsin's college campuses is intensifying. In a span of days after a student posted racial slurs, a top Republican proposed eliminating campus diversity offices and a medical college cancelled a diversity symposium. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)