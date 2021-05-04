Friday night headliner for Washington County Fair announced

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County now has its full schedule of concerts for the 2021 fair with the announcement of the Friday night headliner Monday morning.
Hard rock band Queensrÿche is scheduled to perform on Friday, July 23 with special quest Autograph.
Queensrÿche is one of hard rock’s most respected and celebrated acts, selling 30 million albums around the world across a 30-plus-year career, according to the fair website.
“Queensrÿche built a dedicated legion of fans traveling the globe on tour with fellow rock giants like Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Judas Priest, and Def Leppard. In recent years, they’ve consistently delivered high-octane live shows combining the hungry fire of a new band with the tempered experience of master showmen,” according to the online description of the band.
The opening act for Friday, July 23 is also a rock band. Autograph hails from southern California and is a platinum selling group.
“(These) hard rock juggernauts gave the world the ubiquitous hit ‘Turn Up the Radio,’ seminal albums such as ‘Sign In Please (1984),’ ‘That’s The Stuff (1985)’ and ‘Loud and Clear (1987)’ as well as unforgettable sold-out shows alongside everybody from Motley Crue and Ronnie James Dio to Van Halen and Aerosmith,” reads the band’s online description.
Autograph disbanded in 1989 and began touring successfully once again in 2014.
Tickets for the Friday, July 23 show go on sale May 11 and can be purchased at www.wcfairpark.com/fair/vip-concert-tickets/.
Two other headliners for the Washington County fair were previously announced in March.
LANCO with special guest Rayne Johnson is set to perform July 22. Tickets
are on sale now for this event and range from $20-$30. Second headliner Brantley Gilbert, with a special guest to be announced, will perform on Saturday, July 24. Tickets for this show are also on sale and range from $30- $40.
Tickets for these two headliners can also be purchased right now at www.wcfairpark.com/fair/vip-concerttickets/.