Friday Night Live postponed, possibly canceled

WAUKESHA — Friday Night Live’s 2020 season has officially been postponed and possibly canceled due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the state and county.
Susie Taylor, co-owner of People’s Park and event organizer for Friday Night Live, said the decision, made Tuesday evening, was very difficult.
“I was a little skeptical because I saw the COVID numbers rising,” she said. “So today when I talked to the mayor and the city administrator and communicated with the police chief ... because of the spike and the spread of COVID we felt it was the best decision to postpone and possibly cancel Friday Night Live 2020 because the numbers are going up,” Taylor said.
“Downtown business — the galleries, the stores and the restaurants need FNL more than ever, but safety comes first,” she said. “So if I would ask the community to do anything it would be to come down and support these businesses because they need that to stay alive.”
Taylor said she hopes FNL 2020 will continue this year; however, she isn’t certain if it will.
“(FNL’s) like magic in the air, Main Street becomes a different street, people come downtown that normally don’t come downtown, it just produces a fun energy in Downtown Waukesha,” she said.
The permit for the downtown music festival was approved by the city June 30 and Taylor was working hard to put together its first concert series for Friday.
Taylor said they had signs printed for social distancing and she put in hundreds of hours trying to throw the event together despite the pandemic.
Although she is greatly disappointed, Taylor said she’d feel worse if COVID-19 cases spread because of the event.
“During these changing times I think most people are understanding that this is the way life is right now,” she said.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said he sent an email Tuesday afternoon strongly urging FNL not be held due to the spiking COVID-19 numbers.
“The county has a recommendation to not have gatherings of more than 100 people, the COVID numbers have been going up in alarming numbers and ... I’m not prohibiting it but they asked me what I thought about it and I said I think it’s not a good idea,” Reilly said.
Taylor said she so badly wanted the concerts to take place, not only for the community but for the downtown businesses.