Friday Night Live returning this Friday

WAUKESHA — After being forced to reschedule the Friday Night Live concert series held every summer in downtown Waukesha, the series will return to the community this Friday.
Susie Taylor, organizer of the Friday Night Live (FNL) music festival in downtown Waukesha, said she’s extremely excited for the event to finally happen.
Taylor had hoped to host FNL in the summer of 2020, cancelling the event in July. At that time, COVID-19 case numbers were rising in the Waukesha community and Taylor said she had communicated with the city administrator, the mayor and the police chief and other city officials and she felt it was right to cancel the event.
With the event now approaching in two days for 2021, Taylor said it’s important to showcase local musicians and be with the community and people again, listening to live music.
“I had one customer say to me ‘I didn’t realize how much I loved Friday Night Live until it was gone last year,’” Taylor said.
The full lineup is available online at the new website for the Waukesha Downtown Business Association at www.waukeshadba. com. Updates are also posted at: https://www.facebook.com/WaukeshaFridayNightLive.
This Friday the O’Connors & Theiss will perform at the Martha Merrell’s Books stage; the Waukesha Civic Theatre Broadway Singers will perform at the Waukesha Civic Theatre Stage; the Dirty Boogie will perform at the Guitar for Life Stage; the Robert Allen Jr. Band will perform at the Salty Toad stage; the Waterdogs will perform at the People’s Park stage; Sound Therapy will perform at the Hannon’s stage; Billy Lethal will perform at the Mia’s Italian Cuisine stage; the Andrew Gallas Band will perform at the Magellan’s stage; and Sandi Tibbetts will perform at the Crush Wine Bar stage.
“We’re so excited and I think so many of the businesses are, from what I’ve heard the community is really excited,” Taylor said. “I think people are ready to get out and enjoy some outdoor music.”
This year there will be nine stages instead of the traditional eight, as Crush Wine Bar, 378 W. Main St., Waukesha, will have a new stage in the back of their building.
There will also be new t-shirts for sale during the festivities Friday.
