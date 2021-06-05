WAUKESHA — The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Friday Night Live last year. But the beloved summer music festival returned to downtown Waukesha on Friday.
And FNL organizer Susie Taylor couldn’t be happier.
“It went great, very smoothly,” said Taylor. “We had a really good turnout, and it was so good to see the restaurants busy again. There were no problems and we got a lot of positive feedback.”
Many comments, Taylor said, suggested something else was back as well.
“A word I heard a lot was ‘normal,’” she said.
Waukesha Police dispatchers said FNL was a quiet event for them, with no incidents that required officers to respond.
Friday Night Live’s 2021 season continues through Sept. 3.
For the full lineup, visit waukeshadba.com.