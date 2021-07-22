WASHINGTON COUNTY - Every summer Jack and Cindy Rusher would take their three children to Big Cedar Lake and they would all row together as a family. Now, one of their children, Alie, is competing on the U.S. Olympic Rowing Team in Tokyo.
“Big Cedar Lake was like our second home, Alie grew up on that lake,” Cindy Rusher said. “She fell in love with rowing right away,” Alie Rusher was raised in Glenview, Ill. and went to boarding school in Concord, N.H. where she joined her first crew team at 15 years old, but said Big Cedar Lake is where her family and home is.
“I love that I can bring pride to those who raised me and hopefully inspire the generation that will follow me,” Alie Rusher said. “I’m excited to represent West Bend.”
Competitive rowing runs in the family as both Jack and Cindy Rusher competed in the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Rowing Teams. Jack Rusher won a bronze medal in 1988 and Cindy Rusher won a silver medal in 1992.
This passion was then passed down as they taught all three of their children how to row on Big Cedar Lake. The oldest daughter, Kay, competed on the Stanford University crew team which inspired Alie to do the same. The two were teammates for two years at Stanford, and now, their youngest sibling, Nick, is a junior on the Yale crew team.
“I grew up with Olympic posters on the walls and stories of my parents racing in distant countries, so it’s always been something that I’ve strived for,” Alie Rusher said. “My parents are the kind of people I want to be when I grow up. They are unbelievably tough, but excellent teammates and generous community members.”
Outside of being an Olympian, Alie Rusher volunteers with the Cedar Lakes Conservation Foundation in Slinger. This nonprofit organization seeks to preserve the natural land and watershed quality around Cedar Lake.
Although Cindy Rusher said that her and her husband no longer row as much any more, they are still active members of the Cedar Lake Yacht Club and will host watch parties at the club for the community to see Alie in action at the Tokyo Olympics.
“We’re still pinching ourselves, we’re so proud of her,” Cindy Rusher said. “Alie is one of the most hardworking and disciplined people I know.”