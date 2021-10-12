Fundraising for capital campaign nears finish line

TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Humane Society has nearly completed their goal of making sure the animals they house have a comfortable, stress-free environment to reside in by means of a modernized facility.
The $7 million project began in January 2020 and includes increased soundproofing, natural light, separation between cats and dogs, cat enrichment rooms, common playrooms and more. “We need to raise an additional $135,000 to finish paying for the building project,” said Director of Development Kay Amland. “The good news is, we have a couple who will be giving $25,000 toward a matching gift challenge.”
A matching gift means that any person who donated to the building project in November and December will have their gift matched until the cumulative goal of $25,000 is met.
Amland said that the building renovation is nearly 100% complete. The remodeled shelter is fully functional and serving the community.
In July, the Washington County Humane Society hosted a grand reopening ceremony to welcome the public into the section of the new building that is completed.
“It has such a different look and feel to it since the extensive rebuild,” Amland explains. “The adoption wards are significantly improved, making for a more comfortable stay for the animals. And the building is ADA accessible, one of my favorite features since the shelter is meant to be welcoming to everyone.”
As for work remaining, Amland said the new dog kennels and recognition signage are not yet ready.
She explained that supply chain issues and worker shortages have slowed each of these processes.
“We hope to have both in place, as well as all punch list items wrapped up by the end of the year,” Amland said.
For more information on how to contribute to the Washington County Humane Society’s 2020 Capital Campaign, contact at Amland at 262-677-4388 or dev@wchspets.org.
Those interested in donating may also do so by visiting https://rb.gy/hjw7kp. Options to donate to everything from animal care to the capital campaign is available online.