DOUSMAN — The fate of Derby Days is up in the air due to an aging volunteer base within the Dousman American Legion, the organization that runs the event, unable to handle the necessary work. In addition, a lack of new volunteers leaves nobody to organize the biggest annual event in the village.
“(The Dousman American Legion) members are approaching or are in their 70s,” Dousman Area Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Queen said. “They can no longer sustain all of the work they have done in the last decade.”
Queen said there has been talk for a few years that the Legion might not continue to host the 64-year-old event because of the lack of help they have been receiving.
“We did not want Derby Days to just die,” Queen said. “We met with the Legion to find out what the issues are, what we can do to help.”
Part of the process has involved a survey that has been sent out to gauge interest in the event among the community and to see who would be willing to volunteer.
American Legion Treasurer Brian Holland said some things are going to need to change in order for the event to stay afloat.
“If the community wants to continue as it is with two big nights of entertainment, the carnival and all those other experiences, they’re going to have to step up and help us,” Holland said.
Queen said she hopes the survey helps organizers realize what the event should focus on moving forward.
She also noted that a lot of people love going to Derby Days, but the amount of volunteers continues to dwindle.
“Like every organization, nothing happens without volunteers and unfortunately with society today, people are OK with coming to things, but let somebody else to do it,” Queen said. “People aren’t willing to volunteer anymore.”
Queen — who said she has only missed one Derby Days in her 57 years because of a death in the family — said she wants to see the event go back to its community-based roots, alluding to the fact that Derby Days was initially ran by the Dousman Community Club. “We want to get the community back involved, get churches back involved, get Scouts involved, get other groups back involved in Derby Days,” she said.
Holland said the Legion is doing everything it can to make sure the event continues into the future.
“I’m not giving up on it and I’m doing what I can and there are numbers of us that want to do we what we can, but the amount we can do is getting more limited every year,” Holland said.
Holland said at this point in time, if the Legion can’t get the response needed to help the organization for longterm planning, who is going to do what and how it is going to be done, Derby Days might have to downsize.
“It’s hard to back off from something we feel is so vital to the rest of our operations,” Holland said.
From a macro view on the impact to the village, Queen said losing Derby Days would be a huge loss to getting exposure of downtown Dousman businesses.
“It’s one of the biggest events that brings the most people to town to see what Dousman has to offer,” she said.
Queen said the survey will be open until Oct. 4, at which point the information would be gathered and disseminated to decide whether Derby Days has a future in Dousman.
“I can’t even tell you how sad I would be if it went away,” Queen said.
Queen said anybody is open to volunteer and that “come hell or high water” the famous frog jump will still take place.
The survey can be taken at www.surveymonkey.com/r/65SQTWM or accessible by visiting the Dousman Area Chamber of Commerce website at dousmanchamber.org. Those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for $100.