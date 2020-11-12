Future of Perry’s aldermanic role uncertain

WAUKESHA — Since charges were filed against Alderman Aaron Perry on Tuesday, one a felony charge and three misdemeanor charges related to domestic abuse, questions remain as to the future of his holding the District 12 seat.
According to Wisconsin state statutes, an elected officer can be removed by recall or by the Common Council, for cause, under state statute 17.12.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said removal from the council “for cause” is defined as inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct or malfeasance in office. The vote would require 75% of the council’s approval.
“At this point all that’s out there is a criminal complaint, which is not a basis for making the determinations that the Common Council would have to make,” Reilly said.
Reilly said he feels bad for the family involved.
According to Wisconsin laws, if convicted of a felony, Perry is not eligible to hold the seat unless pardoned of the conviction.
The Freeman reached out to all Common Council members for comment Wednesday.
Alderman Don Browne said: “It’s best to kind of let the legal process run its course before I can make comments.”
Alderman Eric Payne said he thinks Perry should resign and made a reference to a prior incident in 2018 involving Perry.
“I actually think he’s an embarrassment to the Common Council to be blunt,” Payne said.
An incident reported in The Freeman on Dec. 15, 2018 also was related to a disagreement with his former wife, but for which there were no charges.
In the 2018 incident, deputies initially referred his former wife for a charge of domestic violence/disorderly conduct for a July 7 incident, and Perry for a charge of domestic violence/battery for a June 10 incident, but after reviewing the case, an assistant Waukesha County district attorney determined criminal charges weren’t warranted. Both cases were then referred back to the Sheriff’s Department for noncriminal citations.
Alderman Rick Lemke said Perry has been an honorable and reputable person through his dealings with him in the last year and a half.
“I can’t make any comments to this incident because I don’t know anything about it and until he’s proven guilty, I guess we have to go with innocent until proven guilty,” Lemke said.
Alderman Dean Lemke said before he was sworn into his aldermanic role, he received a call from two people — the mayor and Perry.
“I can just say he was very helpful,” Lemke said.
Perry’s home address
Also contained within the criminal complaint was a residential address for Perry in the 1400 block of Rockridge Road — an address outside of his aldermanic district that was not listed on the Common Council website.
Reilly said he was in contact with Perry in regards to the address discrepancy Wednesday. Perry told The Freeman Wednesday he resides at the address on file with the city — 1018 River Place Blvd., which is in his aldermanic district.
When asked about alleged domestic abuse incident on Monday happening on Rockridge Road, also listed as his address, Perry said “It was my weekend to have the children, so we were there. That’s all I (can) comment on. There is no residency violation.”
Perry also said he made arrangements best suited for his son and a new family setup and was in communication with the city attorney prior to securing safe housing. He said he “was, is and have remained well within compliance” when it comes to living in the 12th aldermanic district.
Reilly said under state election laws, it is the responsibility of the elected official to provide their address — if they move out of the district they need to resign. When asked if they will be looking further into the matter, Reilly said he could not answer at this point.
“There’s case law in regards to what is your primary place of residence, or your abode, is what some of the cases call it, and it’s where you lay your head at majority of the nights,” Reilly said, who also is a private practice lawyer.
Reilly said he understands why people would be concerned if their alderperson was not living in their district; however, he is not going to make a judgement without finding out more information.
Perry also used his address at River Place Boulevard when he ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat to unseat Republican incumbent state Assemblyman Scott Allen in the Nov. 3 election.
Perry is currently in his third term as a Waukesha alderman, which is scheduled to expire in 2022.
He had previously said he would not seek re-election in 2022 because of a self-imposed term limit. When asked Wednesday if plans to continue through his aldermanic term into 2022, he did not return comment.
Calls to Perry’s attorney Jeremy Perri were not returned Wednesday. Attempts to contact City Attorney Brian Running were not returned Wednesday.
Allegations
Perry, 40, is facing one count of misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, one count of criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, and one count of felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse.
If guilty, Perry could face $46,000 in fines or 11 years and eight months of imprisonment. The Waukesha Police Department turned over the case to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department due to Perry’s status as an elected official.
According to the criminal complaint, Perry’s ex-wife alleges Perry asked her to pick up their children at his residence in the 1400 block if Rockridge Road to take them to school on Monday.
According to the complaint, Perry stopped the elevator and prevented the doors from closing when she was in the elevator with their children — he then allegedly began to threaten his ex-wife and made statements regarding his authority and position as an elected official in the city, she said.
According to the complaint, Perry’s ex-wife said she would be calling 911 and dialed the number on her cellphone; however, she couldn’t complete the call because Perry allegedly grabbed the cellphone from her and threw it to the ground, cracking the screen.
According to the complaint, he allegedly grabbed both of his ex-wife’s arms and shoulders forcefully preventing her from leaving. During this time, his ex-wife said the children were crying as witnesses to the incident.
Perry answered the door to deputies later that day after they knocked loudly for several minutes, according to the complaint. He was ultimately arrested and during that time, one deputy noted Perry appeared to be intoxicated based on what appeared to be glassy eyes and the “strong odor of consumed intoxicants.”
According to the complaint, Perry allegedly told deputies “I want you to know this is not a good decision. This is going to haunt you.”
Perry told The Freeman Tuesday he is innocent of all charges.
A signature bond was set for Perry in the amount of $2,500. Perry is to have no contact nor come within 1,500 feet of his ex-wife and must comply with GPS monitoring. He must also have absolute sobriety and may not possess or consume any alcohol.
Perry is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 13.
On Tuesday, Perry’s ex-wife told The Freeman she did not want to comment on the allegations.