DELAFIELD — After impassioned citizen comments and discussion among aldermen about the Gadsden flag being flown downtown, the Delafield Common Council has chosen to leave the memorial as it is — with the Gadsden flag flying below the Betsy Ross flag.
The Gadsden flag was brought up by a citizen at a recent council meeting, asking for it to be lowered from a pole in downtown Delafield along the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Riverwalk, arguing its use on Jan. 6 by rioters at the U.S. Capitol has usurped its historical meaning.
Formally, Alderman Jackie Valde made a resolution to fly more Revolutionary War flags to give more context to the stop on the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Riverwalk and said she would have funded the purchase of the new flags should the resolution pass.
That resolution did not pass with only Alds. Valde, Phil Kasun and Wayne Dehn voting in favor — failing 3-4.
Valde gave a presentation during the meeting which laid out the history behind the Gadsden flag and how there were other flags used during the Revolutionary War era.
She said she didn’t want to get rid of the Gadsden flag entirely from the riverwalk, but rather add more flags to the pole to give more context.
“(The Gadsden flag) has every right to be a part of our Revolutionary history and I embrace that,” Valde said. “At the same time I caution only putting that flag up, because it has been co-opted by a lot of less savory groups.”
Alderman Tim Aicher said he believed adding more flags would water down the history of the Gadsden flag.
“I have a strong sense that the flag is very symbolic of how the Revolutionary War was won,” Aicher said. “ … I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around how more flags are going to help the situation.”
Kasun said the context is missing from the Gadsden flag. Younger generations are associating the flag with its use at the Capitol riot and not the flag’s proper history, Kasun said.
“That history has been absconded because of a few thousand people in Washington D.C. and it has been tainted,” Kasun said. “That history needs to be restored.”
Kasun also said the history should be inclusive and in context and that adding more flags would do accomplish both things.
“The person who gets the last word in is the most memorable and those people on Jan. 6 have the most memorable words right now,” Kasun said. “I think those words of those few thousand people are the ones who are leaving that meaning to the flag and it’s incorrect. Setting the record straight by adding more flags would give more historical context.”
Public comment was given prior to the discussion and people on both sides gave their opinions on the matter.
Jacki Lyden — who brought the topic up at a council meeting and kickstarted the discussion at the city level — said she hoped Delafield would find a way to come together on the issue and honor everyone’s opinions.
“Flying a number of these Revolutionary War flags at the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk would accomplish the stated historical mission,” Lyden said.
Lyden also said she wanted the walk to be inclusive and that flying the Gadsden flag there is “partisan at this point.”
“We didn’t have a hand in what happened on Jan. 6, but it did happen and that flag has had both a noble history and a controversial one,” Lyden said.
Delafield resident Dan Collins said the flag shouldn’t be confused with the Confederate flag and the Nazi flag, both flags flown by enemies of the United States.
“Some say the Gadsden flag should come down because it was co-opted and displayed by those on the Capitol on Jan. 6. So what?” Collins said. “The original meaning of this flag gets twisted and diminished only if we allow it to be.”
Delafield resident Fran Bills said there are around 23 different Revolutionary War flags recognized and that if the city wishes to use flags to enhance the war memorial, many of those — including the Gadsden — should be flown as well.
“To claim the Gadsden flag is being flown to represent the American Revolutionary War is like flying a swastika and claiming it symbolized divinity and spirituality based on ancient Eurasian cultures,” Bills said.
Aicher ultimately said he just didn’t see any reason to change it.
“I think we have a defensible position having the flag where it is (at the Revolutionary War stop on the Riverwalk),” Aicher said.