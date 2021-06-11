WAUKESHA — Garbage and recycling collection delays in Waukesha and New Berlin have continued — and city officials said they are continuing to work closely with Waste Management to try and solve the ongoing impacts on residents.
According to a Waukesha Department of Public Works report, primary service issues include repeat missed pickups, delays in recovering missed pickups, late timing servicing, truck breakdowns, on-street damages reporting and resolutions, delays for other related services and customer service call center ineffectiveness.
The city has been addressing the issue with the statewide contractor Waste Management. Advanced Disposal was bought out by Waste Management in November of 2020.
Requests for comment from Waste Management’s Wisconsin spokesman were not returned Thursday prior to deadline.
Waukesha Public Works Director Fred Abadi said the city issued fines totaling over $3,000 due to contract breaches in March through April alone. However, Abadi said that number doesn’t make much of an impact since the city’s contract totals over $3 million a year.
Abadi said the buyout of Waste Management happened in the middle of the pandemic and the company is now experiencing staffing issues.
“Every week we have garbage pickup and every other week we have recycling, so they are doing what they can but obviously the problem hasn’t gone away yet,” Abadi said. “I think it will not go away until they have a sufficient number of drivers and mechanics.”
Abadi said there’s especially been delays in bulky items.
The city continues to work with Waste Management on the issue.
“We are definitely holding Waste Management accountable based on our contract and we are in constant communication (with Waste Management),” Abadi said. “I can tell you on a daily basis we have over 10 (back and forth communications) about the (collections). We have regularly scheduled meetings with upper management on a weekly basis to go over what transpired in the previous week and what’s coming up and their whole effort in hiring more drivers and mechanics and so forth.”
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said the city may have a closed session item regarding the issue in a future Common Council agenda.
Waukesha isn’t alone in experiencing issues with Waste Management. New Berlin has also had continued garbage and recycling collection delays.
“(Most of the people) that I’ve been hearing from say it’s been more than two weeks (since their last collection),” New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament said.
Ament said meeting with Waste Management’s team has been “fruitless” and the company is difficult to deal with.
Ament said he is aware Waukesha has issued fines against the contractor; however, New Berlin was waiting to give the company time to fix the issue.
New Berlin is expected to have another meeting next week to review options, including leaving collections the way they are, fining the company, or finding a new contractor.
Waste Management is one of the few companies that are able to handle collections in larger cities, Ament said.
Brookfield Public Works Director Thomas Grisa said while his city hasn’t experienced a noticeable difference in garbage collection, they have had issues regarding delays within the call center.