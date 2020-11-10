CEDARBURG — At 6 feet, 8 inches tall and a workout enthusiast, Joshua Terry might have appeared imposing, even intimidating, to those who knew nothing else about him. He was a U.S. Army veteran and loved to play basketball, adding to his tough facade.
But those who knew the 41-year-old Cedarburg resident best often called him Ferdinand, after the children’s book about a bull who shunned fighting and preferred to smell the flowers.
“Others called him a gentle giant,” said Vanessa Nerbun, a friend of Terry and his wife, Renee.
Terry was quietly laid to rest Monday morning, 10 days after a stranger shot him on the side of Interstate 43 and sped off, leaving little evidence as to his or her identity or even a motive.
Ozaukee County Sheriff’s officials are imploring the public for help in trying to find the person who murdered Terry.
They say that around 6:40 p.m. Oct. 30, deputies responded to a report of a possible pedestrian hit by a car on northbound I-43 at Northwoods Road in the Town of Port Washington. Evidence from the scene suggests that a minor vehicle collision occurred.
Terry was driving north on the freeway, somewhere between the area of the Highway 33 exit in Saukville and Northwoods Road, when an incident occurred between an unidentified vehicle and Terry’s white 2013 Kia Optima, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Evidence suggests minor contact had occurred between the two vehicles, which left fresh damage to Terry’s car, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that Terry was driving at or below the posted 70-mph speed limit.
It is believed that both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder of I-43, Terry exited his vehicle and was shot and killed.
Sheriff Jim Johnson said that four vehicles were seen in the area, traveling north at the time: A Kia Sedona minivan, gold or similar color.
An older four-door sedan, yellow or a similar color, with long, slim vertical tail lights.
A dark-colored SUV, possibly a General Motors product.
An unidentified vehicle that exited at Highway H at a high rate of speed at about 6:43 p.m., turned north on Highway H and re-entered I-43 southbound.
Sheriff’s Office officials would not say if the last vehicle was the suspect vehicle, but said in one press release that as that vehicle came to an abrupt stop at the top of the ramp, it almost hit another vehicle that was traveling south on Interstate 43.
Terry, who loved to go for a drive and listen to music, was doing just that on the evening of Oct. 30 and entered the freeway at Highway 32, Johnson said.
Johnson also appealed to any truck drivers who may have been traveling in the area at the time.
Very little else is known and public input is “very important” to solving the case, said Undersheriff Christy Knowles.
“Unfortunately we have received very few tips from the public,” she said Monday morning.
She said that they are continuing to examine video footage from any transportation or other cameras to search for clues.
“DOT footage has been downloaded. It’s going through the video that’s timeconsuming,” Knowles said. “The video follow-up is ongoing.”
Terry was a 1997 Cedarburg High School graduate and was self-employed. He loved playing sheepshead and being with his family.
“His murder is incomprehensible,” Nerbun said. “The family is in absolute shock and anguish.”
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Terry’s killer.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any potential witness vehicles involved are asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172. Information can also be provided confidentially through Tip 411. To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, text keyword “OZSO” and your message to 847411.