GERMANTOWN — On Saturday, the Germantown School District was notified that a Germantown High School student had tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to families, Superintendent Brett Stousland and District School Nurse Tammy Mamayek stated that the district is working with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department to identify, notify and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with the individual and who may be at risk of getting sick. GSD has cleaned and disinfected building spaces to help control the spread of illness.
The families of students in close contact to the individual have been personally contacted by the district and will receive special instructions about monitoring symptoms, testing and how to keep others in their home from becoming sick.
Close contacts are assigned to virtual at-home learning for a 14-day period.
Children experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home. Siblings of an ill child must also stay home until the school and parent have had a chance to collaborate, as well as possibly the child’s health care provider.
Students awaiting COVID-19 test results should also stay home.
Once test results are received, whether the test is positive or negative, the parent must contact the school prior to sending their child to school as there are circumstances in which a child cannot return to school even with a negative test result.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or chills, fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
If an individual or family member develops any symptoms, they should selfisolate and contact the school immediately.
Individuals who need medical care or testing should contact their medical provider.
Additional information can be found at the WOPHD website at washozwi.gov.