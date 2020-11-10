Germantown High School switching to all-virtual learning Wednesday

GERMANTOWN — Germantown High School is the next school in the county to have to temporarily switch to an all-virtual learning environment due to complications related to COVID-19.
In a Tuesday letter sent to GHS families by Superintendent Brett Stousland, he explained that the school has seen a “significant increase in absences.”
“Certain roles that staff members have are vital to the function of the building,” Stousland wrote. “With a number of those key staff members out, and having a possible domino effect of more key staff members needing to be out, we are switching to a completely virtual model.”
The switch to the fully virtual model of learning is expected to last through Nov. 19. No other schools in the district are switching over at this point in time.
All other athletics and activities will continue as scheduled.
The move comes just a few weeks after staff members at the high school vocalized how difficult navigating educating during a pandemic is.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it. The last two weeks have been more than challenging, they’ve been brutal,” GHS Principal Joel Farren said.
Farren said it has become a daily task to be checking his email by 5:15 a.m., to find out which staff members will be absent due to illness or quarantine and try to arrange replacement staff to run classes in teachers’ absences. He said the teaching pool was short this year to begin with and there are not enough subs; some teachers are covering extra classes, and some staff on quarantine are video teaching from home.
“It’s just getting harder and harder every day,” Farren said.