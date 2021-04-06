GERMANTOWN — The village-wide order for masking will cease this week in Germantown, but village staff will still be wearing them for the next 60 days.
The Village Board on Monday evening took up consideration of both the village-wide mask requirement, and separately, the policy for village employees and guests of village facilities. Village President Dean Wolter said the matter was placed on the agenda in response to the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision which ruled the statewide mask mandate invalid.
The first vote was to terminate the village-wide masking requirement. That decision to end such requirements throughout the municipality was approved 8-1, with Trustee Phil Hudson dissenting.
“I agree that it’s up to each citizen’s right to decide for themselves, and each business owner to decide how they want to run their business, in regards to requiring masks, or not requiring masks,” Wolter said.
For the matter of extending the village’s mask policy for village staff and visitors, the vote spilt 6-3 to maintain the current policy for 60 days, to be reviewed at the end of that time period.
“I think to maintain our own personal mask mandate, as we have it, is just a very intelligent thing to do,” Trustee Terri Kaminski said. Kaminski made the motion to extend the requirement.
Trustees Jolene Pieper and Daniel Wing and Wolter voted against the extension.
“I am completely against that motion, I am not a mask believer,” Wing said.
“I don’t want to wear a mask, I’m not going to force village staff to wear a mask, if they choose not to,” he added.
Village Administrator Steve Kreklow said that the policy for Germantown so far, which has continued since the Supreme Court decision, has been for village employees to wear masks at work. He said there is signage in the village’s buildings encouraging residents and visitors to also wear masks, though it is not required for visitors.
Kreklow said he had had considerable feedback from staff on the matter. While he said mask requirements would have to cease at some point, the village currently has employees with risk factors and greater safety concerns about COVID-19 than others, and some who would refuse to mask if it is no longer required, even with coworkers’ concerns.
“That creates a very difficult work environment,” Kreklow said.
While noting he normally did not voice a side on a board matters, he felt continuing the requirement solved the potential conflict between staff of different stances on the issue, at least until there is greater vaccine access and fewer public concerns.
“I think a 60-day extension ... would make the Germantown Village Hall a better place for people to come and work,” Kreklow said.
Village Attorney Brian Sajdak advised the Village Board maintain the policy as well, citing legal opinions that there could be some measure of liability under state stature and OSHA guidelines without such a policy.
Trustee Art Zabel and Kaminski also noted that today’s election could experience complications, if staff were nor required to mask, given many poll workers and volunteers are of at-risk age groups.