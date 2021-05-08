GERMANTOWN — If you feel like you’ve seen more people sharing stories of how their catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicles, that’s because the theft of them is on the rise.
The Germantown Police Department is warning residents it’s up all over Wisconsin, including in the village.
“Due to a limited supply, and the rising cost of precious metals, these items are in high demand and are worth good money,” according to a Facebook post from the department.
It added that these types of theft are occurring in residential areas and store/ business parking lots, both during the day and overnight. It only takes a thief minutes to cut a catalytic converter off a vehicle.
To prevent these thefts:
■ Park your vehicle in a garage.
■ Install motion-sensing video cameras and lighting where you park your vehicle.
■ Mark your catalytic converter with bright paint or have your VIN engraved on it.
■ Park close to building entrances where there is more traffic and/or in well lit parking lots.
■ Businesses with fleet vehicles left overnight should park them inside if possible. Install video cameras or park in visible, well lit areas.