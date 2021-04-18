HARTFORD — Girls are invited to the Hartford Municipal Airport in May to learn all about aviation, as the second annual Girls Can Fly event is on May 22.
Steve Krog of Cub Air Flight is co-hosting the day with Women in Aviation International. Female pilots, military aviators, mechanics and more will attend, giving talks and helping to teach girls the many different aspects of flight they could pursue, should they decide aviation is for them.
“A lot of different people come in and expose these young ladies to the different parts of aviation,” Krog said.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Girls Can Fly is catered to girls from 8 to 17 years old.
“We’re expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 to 60 young women,” Krog said.
The event is free, and Krog said there are special event T-shirts being made for the young participants. Girls who attend just register upon arrival and they can then participate in the day’s activities.
In addition to the women of aviation involved in the program, Krog said there will be various aircraft, of different kinds and uses, which girls can see and learn about. There are different types of planes at the airport, a hospital helicopter and crew are scheduled to appear and a military vehicle has been invited.
“We hope to have a Blackhawk here on the ground for the young ladies to see,” Krog said.
At 2 p.m., at the end of Girls Can Fly, Krog said the girls will be offered Young Eagles flights as well. Young Eagles is a program run through the Experimental Aircraft Association, designed to introduce new generations to the world of aviation and flight.
Kids from 8 to 17 are educated about airplanes, and once they can explain safe plane operations and the principals of flight, they are given Young Eagles flights with adult pilots in dual-control airplanes, during which they actually get to pilot themselves.
A study out of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Aviation Institute found that women comprise only 5 to 10 percent of pilots in America, and less than 5 percent of maintenance technicians and airline executives. The share of aviation jobs held by women in engineering, dispatchers and several other areas was between 11 and 20 percent.
Women in Aviation International is a nonprofit for women professionals and enthusiasts in various aviation fields, which aims to support, educate and provide outreach for women in aviation, as well as encouraging young women to consider aviation as a career. The group’s events like Girls Can Fly are set up to encourage girls who are interested in flight to learn and move forward on that path.
While last year’s Girls Can Fly day took place in March, Krog said they are hoping for a little bit better weather in May.