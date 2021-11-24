Giving thanks during a week filled with tragedy

Sitting along the Waukesha Christmas Parade route on Sunday with my husband, 6-year-old stepson and a friend and her second-grader, we were all smiles and were getting filled with the holiday spirit despite the very chilly wind. As usual it was a joy to watch the children wave to the firefighters, dance to Christmas music and scurry to pick up pieces of candy.
It was my friend’s first time viewing the Waukesha Christmas Parade despite having grown up in the city so I was excited to be able to share this tradition with her and her daughter. Reinforcing what a great community event it is every year were the people sitting on either side of us who were joyous and kind, especially the woman who offered her empty chair and a blanket to our kids to keep them warm. I struck up a casual conversation with her about her son who was playing in the Waukesha South Marching Band that day. Little did I know that a short time later her life would be thrown into turmoil. I don’t know if her son was injured, but she remains in my prayers.
For me, one of the highlights of the parade was the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who were one of the most enthusiastic groups in the parade, dancing and smiling in their festive costumes. Later, I was especially unnerved as I watched one of the dancers being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Like most of the crowd, we had no idea what was happening when the red SUV sped past us as we sat near the former Ace Hardware. My first thought was it was some driver who ended up in the parade erroneously and was trying to get out as he swerved around the people in front of us, even if it was at a high rate of speed. But as he continued to go down Main Street and the screams began to hit our ears, we knew that this was much more than an errant driver.
After making sure our family and friends were safe, my husband, who is an EMT and firefighter, and myself took off toward the chaos. My husband was able to help several of the injured, including children. I began to assess the scene and to direct the Freeman reporting staff who had been walking with the Santa float.
What lay before me was a scene I quickly described as carnage. As I walked the length of Main Street, I saw a person’s body covered with a blanket and protected by a police officer, while CPR was being performed on another nearby person as a person begged her to breathe.
What struck me just as much as the pain and suffering that I saw along Main Street was the many civilians helping first responders by cradling people in their laps, wrapping people in blankets and comforting one another. Store owners rushed out with blankets to the injured while many people took shelter in their businesses.
Sunday night we knew so little about what had happened and now in the days following we know who did it, but will we ever fully know why or how he could do it?
No matter what the answers are to those questions, we as a community must heal. How does one do that when an innocent event like a Christmas parade filled with children and watched by children is decimated by one individual who clearly had no regard for life?
What seems like an insurmountable challenge is already being addressed by the generous, strong and caring community of Waukesha.
During my more than a dozen years at The Freeman and years living in Waukesha, I have witnessed this community come together and support one another on the darkest of days. This week may be Waukesha’s darkest week ever as we mourn the loss of six individuals who only wanted to share the holiday spirit, as well as mourn innocence lost.
It’ll take time, but I know Waukesha will find a way to heal through heartfelt vigils, prayer, donations, community service and surrounding each other with love. But, as we prepare to share a meal with family on Thanksgiving, how do we give thanks?
It’s a thought I am struggling with mightily, so much so that I don’t even want to go to Thanksgiving dinner at the moment.
However, when I stop and put aside my own anger and grief, I begin to reflect on the positive actions I did see on Sunday. I realize there are things to give thanks for, such as the civilians and off-duty first responders and medical personnel who rushed to provide aid, as well as those who were on duty and may have had family in the parade. I can give thanks for the many community groups who are holding vigils and fundraising for the victims.
Also, maybe Thanksgiving can be about more than giving thanks. It is also a time for me as a Christian to offer up prayer — yes, for the things I am thankful for — but perhaps this year as I gather with others to also focus on joining together as a group in prayer — to lift up what we are thankful for, but to also raise our fears and heartache to God.
What I have learned through the years that in tragedy, love and comfort can be found in one another and faith.
I encourage you to reach out to others this holiday season for support and to hold those you love a little closer.
Katherine Beck is the managing editor of the Waukesha Freeman.