CEDARBURG — Jim Pipkorn of Cedarburg may have gone out of competition as a winner, but decades later he’s still in the thick of things in the world of demolition derbies.
The owner of the Grand Motor Crash, which brings its demolition derby to the county fair Friday and Saturday, has been in the sport since it came to the Ozaukee County Fair in 1968, and retired from competition after winning it in 1981, focusing on promoting it and derbies elsewhere since then.
“I was driving a Buick Invicta. It was my dad’s car and my mom was mad at me. But I won it and she wasn’t as mad,” Pipkorn said.
Pipkorn said as many as 2,500 to 3,000 people come out to see the derby at the county fair, and the sport remains popular.
Despite popular misconceptions that the sport is unsafe, Pipkorn said the opposite is true. Cars are modified to have fuel tanks removed and fuel cells put in, bars installed to protect drivers, glass removed, and the drivers wear full body-covering clothes, eye protection and helmets, meaning injuries are usually limited to bruised arms or shoulders. And they are in the right frame of mind, too: “These drivers are all prepared for action. They are prepared to hit each other,” Pipkorn said.
A range of cars from smaller cars to trucks and even school buses are lined up for action, with first rounds on Friday and later rounds on Saturday, with as many as 90 drivers signed up, Pipkorn said. A lot of them are vehicles that don’t meet safety standards for driving on roads and licensing them, Pipkorn said.
“It’s in your blood. Your blood gets pumping, you just get involved so heavily into it, you are just very involved with all the experiences of it. One year we bought five semi tractors and wrecked them, one year we had self-propelled combines,” he said.
That in-the-blood thing is almost literal. Pipkorn’s son Tyler, 24, began competing at age 15. He said his worst injuries came when he competed at a derby in Suring a few years ago, when an upper radiator line blew and he was sprayed with its contents, causing third-degree burns on his chest.
He said last year, when the fair held no public events, was disappointing as he had a car ready for competition, but he sold everything once the derby was canceled and then started over for this year. He’ll be driving a 1980 Ford Grand Marquis that he spent about two weeks working on to prep it for the derby.
When asked what he’s looking forward to the most, Tyler Pipkorn said, “Just go out there and tear (stuff) up. Wreck stuff and junk stuff. You’d like to win but it don’t always end up that way.”
Of course, he knows the hits will keep on coming.
“You see it coming and you, I don’t know, you can brace for it or whatever. Just the adrenaline rush, you don’t even feel it,” Tyler Pipkorn said.
Justin “Beef” Schmitz, 31, of Cedarburg, also will be part of the action. He went to school with Tyler Pipkorn’s older brother Chris, befriended the family, got introduced to the sport and loved it, he said. He’s been competing for nine years.
“I am really I guess into cars, I love building things, and finding a sport where you’re able to weld, able to use a cutting torch and do some cutting and work on cars all into one and then you get to destroy it, I think that’s what got me hooked,” Schmitz said.
Schmitz will be running a rerun car, a ’98 Crown Vic he competed in previously but feels it still has some life left in it. A little straightening of the frame and cutting metal away from the tires, and the car is ready.
His loved ones? Maybe not so much.
When asked what his girlfriend, Madison, thinks of his hobby, Schmitz said, “She says it always makes her nervous, but I feel like, you know she’s cool with it because it makes me happy.” His mother is the same way, he said. “She’s kind of a worry wart. I think it worries her but in the end she’s happy that I am having fun, doing what I love.”
He and the Pipkorns all said the drivers feel the energy of the spectators. “You hear a lot of cheering and yelling, there’s a lot of excitement. You can really tell they are at the edge of (their) seat sometimes,” Schmitz said. But for Schmitz, much of the appeal of the sport takes place well away from the crowds. It’s the bonding time with friends in the garage, working on cars, having a few beers, just hanging out and making memories. “I’d say that almost is more fun for me than running the car in the derby, you know?”
Like any other sport, there are unwritten rules and taboos, things like making illegal modifications to a car like reinforcing it. “There is quite a bit of drama in the sport I guess you’d say. There’s guys that got grudges on this person and that guy has got grudges on that person, but I guess some people you could call it ‘drive dirty’ or team up on one person, but it’s all part of it,” Schmitz said. “There are not rules that say two buddies on the track can’t team up on one car, you know.”
Grand Motor Crash demolition derby
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ozaukee County Fairgrounds Tickets: $6 to $18 Ticket info: tickets.ozaukeecountyfair.com/tickets
Truck and tractor pulls
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Ozaukee County Fairgrounds, W67-N866 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg Tickets: $6 children 3-12, $12 13 and older