WEST BEND — On Monday, the West Bend School District Board of Education awarded a student transportation contract to Go Riteway, instead of current provider Johnson Bus/Landmark Student Transportation which has been part of the community for 79 years.
The three-year contract can be extended for two years. The final contract will be in excess of $2 million per year and will be negotiated following approval.
Four vendors responded to a request for proposal from the district in February. A committee of district staff conducted three site visits and the two finalists were chosen. Extensive references were conducted, as well as mathematical determinations to assign rankings to two finalists. The finalists were ranked in three categories: safety and equipment, references and expertise and cost.
Go Riteway received 90.76 points and Johnson Bus received 85.57 points of a possible 100 points.
“The West Bend School District thanks Landmark Student Transportation, which acquired Johnson School Bus two years ago, and the Johnson family for its many years of service for the students and families of the district,” said Superintendent Jen Wimmer in a statement. “We applaud the Johnson family of Johnson School Bus Services for their dedication to the district.”
“We’re going to be working tirelessly over the coming months to ensure your startup and the transition goes as smooth as it possibly can. We’ve done a lot of transitions in recent years, so we have good groundwork, good operating practices to make that happen,” said Wendy Bast, third-generation co-owner and vice chair of Go Riteway.
The company is considering a terminal location at the corner of Lang Street and River Road, but is working through the process with developers.
There was also some discussion about what will happen to current bus drivers and other employees with Johnson Bus.
“We would love to retain all of the employees, the bus drivers, the office staff that serve your community. We would love to retain them and have them serve the community for years to come,” said Nate Hamilton, Go Riteway vice president of operations.
The contract was approved in a 6-1 vote with Treasurer Kurt Rebholz voting no.
Service for the 2021-22 school year begins Sept. 1. Johnson Bus/Landmark Student Transportation will conclude its contract Aug. 31.
Staff pay
The board approved a salary ceiling, expertise pay amounts and novice salary scale that would apply to certified staff for the 2021-22 school year.
The total salary ceiling for full across-the-board increase eligibility was approved at $75,000. Staff members with a salary at or above the ceiling will only be eligible for a portion of any across-the-board increase granted to each employee.
Staff members who are at or above the ceiling would be eligible for expertise pay.
Staff members could earn expertise pay for receiving a master’s degree in their content area, obtaining a licensure in several critical areas and for receiving national board certification. Annual stipends range from $800 to $3,300.
The board also approved a $300 increase to each year within the novice salary progression scale. Certified staff members will receive $43,300 their first year, $44,600 their second year, $45,950 their third year, $47,950 their fourth year and $48,800 their fifth year.
Meals
The United States Department of Agriculture announced it will extend the Child Nutrition Program waivers through June 2022, regardless of free or reduced status.
WBSD will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for free to all WBSD students throughout next school year, as well as weekly meal pickups for West Bend Virtual Academy students and children ages 18 and under in need who live within the district.
Board action was not needed, but meeting documents state there is concern that a reduction in free and reduced forms could lead to a decrease in future year ESSA/Title allocations for reading and math support programs. To counteract this, the district will aggressively promote free and reduced forms.