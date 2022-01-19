MADISON — There is more talk of bail reform at the Wisconsin Capitol following last week’s shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police officer.
Republican lawmakers are once again focusing on Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and his bail policy because of a carjacking in Milwaukee last week. In that case, a suspect who was released on $500 bail back in October, is accused of trying to steal a woman’s car, then assaulting her, and finally shooting and wounding an off-duty Milwaukee detective who tried to intervene.
Chisholm’s bail policy became statewide news following the attack on the Nov. 21 Christmas Parade in Waukesha. The suspect in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., was released on $1,000 bail in a felony domestic violence case just days before police say he sped through the parade. Six people died and more than 60 others were injured.
“We saw it last Christmas in Waukesha. We saw it [last week] in broad daylight in Milwaukee. We’ve seen it each of the last three years in Milwaukee and surrounding communities. John Chisholm’s catch-and-release, no bail or low bail policy, is making us all less safe,” state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said in a statement. “People need to feel safe in their community. Without that, they don’t have much of a life, or a neighborhood. Chisholm’s social justice cause has made neighborhoods in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin less safe. It has to stop.”
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, RRacine, on Tuesday said he will hold a hearing on four proposals that would crack down on low or no bail in the state.
“On Thursday, I will hold [that] hearing ... I encourage John Chisholm to come and testify,” Wanggaard said. “He can give his thoughts on improving bail in Wisconsin, because whatever he’s doing isn’t working.”
Wanggaard’s hearing on Thursday will focus on a constitutional amendment that would change how judges in Wisconsin consider bail. There will also be legislation that would set mandatory-minimum bails in certain cases in the state.
Three Milwaukee teens were charged Tuesday in the Milwaukee carjacking and shooting case. The alleged shooter, Keasean Ellis-Brown, 18, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Contributing: The Associated Press