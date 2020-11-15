FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump protest the election outside of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas. Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)