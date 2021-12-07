WAUKESHA — Although Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly hosts the Celebrate Waukesha Breakfast each year to bring community leaders throughout the city together, the breakfast this morning wasn’t like the ones from the past as community leaders reflected on the lives lost and many injured after the tragic events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Speakers at the Celebrate Waukesha breakfast this morning reflected on the Nov. 21 parade and provided words of unity for the community to continue on their journey to heal after the senseless act.
Among the speakers Tuesday morning was Gov. Tony Evers, who recognized that as the community comes together this holiday season, everyone will be thinking about the lives lost. Evers said Wisconsinites have been faced with many challenges, which they have addressed with empathy and resilience.
“That is no truer anywhere than here in Waukesha, where the community found strength and resilience in helping each other,” Evers said. “So many helpers ran towards danger, and toward their neighbors, at a time of fear and need. We saw public health workers go above and beyond to support us when we needed them most, like the public health worker I spoke to who was on the street, taking care of folks (with) medical assistance on the sidewalk, then turned around and went to Children’s Hospital, where she worked to save lives for the rest of the 24 hours.”
Evers said he had the honor to see faith leaders at funerals over the weekend — preaching love and unity, while giving families the chance to talk about and remember their family members.
“When things get tough, when our neighbors face the darkest days, when we face moments of despair, we respond … by rolling up our sleeves and doing what we can to help and support each other,” Evers said.
Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County provided an update on the United for Waukesha Community Fund — the fundraiser set up by United Way of Greater Milwaukee and the Waukesha County Community Foundation. Lindner said the community has raised over $3.5 million before the Fotsch Family match. With the match from the Fotsch Family Foundation, the fund total comes to $4.5 million. Lindner said the fund has seen donations from more than 13,000 people, all 50 states and 16 different countries.
Protocol, claim forms and additional details related to fund applications will be available beginning on Dec. 10, 2021, at: www.waukeshafoundation.org.
Read the full story in tomorrow’s issue of The Freeman.