To invest in Wisconsin's transportation system, Governor Evers signed a $2.57 million contract to resurface WIS 67 from just south of US 18 to north of WIS 59 in Waukesha County. Work is scheduled to begin April 11th, weather permitting. The 10-mile-long project will wrap up in July 2022. Rock Road is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following:
Project Improvements
- Mill existing roadway.
- Overlay roadway.
- New striping.
- Place center line rumble strips.
- High friction surface treatment.
Work will be done under a full closure with local access only. Work is expected to begin on the south end of the project and work towards the north.
Construction is currently scheduled to begin April 11th and be complete by mid-July 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
For additional project information visit; WIS 67 Resurfacing – Dousman to Eagle – Waukesha County (511wi.gov)