Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, at the podium, said he's not ruling out vetoing the entire state budget on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Evers spoke after a ceremony to raise the rainbow gay pride flag outside the state Capitol in recognition of gay pride month in June in Madison.

 AP Photo/Scott Bauer

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a commissioner to look into allegations that the Eau Claire County district attorney has behaved inappropriately with employees.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports Gary King is accused of making inappropriate remarks to female employees. One employee filed a sexual harassment complaint.

King did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

Evers said Friday he's asked William Ramsey, deputy chief legal counsel in the state Department of Administration to investigate. The governor has the power to remove a district attorney for cause.

