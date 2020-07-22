Grafton chooses next police chief; Caponera to start Sept. 21

GRAFTON - The Grafton Village Board Monday officially extended an offer to Anna, Texas Police Chief Jeff Caponera to be the next police chief of Grafton.
Caponera accepted the offer Tuesday and will officially begin Sept. 21, according to Grafton Village Administrator Jesse Thyes.
The vote was unanimous, with board members having a “very, very positive discussion” about the hire, Thyes said.
Anna, Texas is a rapidly growing city about 45 miles north of Dallas. Caponera had been with the department for 10 years when he took over as chief two years ago. He was hired as a police sergeant, was promoted to lieutenant and served as interim chief for six months.
He has also served as a deputy constable in Collin County, Texas; a police officer in Thornton, Colo.; and deputy sheriff in Adams County, Colo.
Thyes said Caponera has family in the Midwest and has enjoyed his visits to the area. He became familiar with Ozaukee County when he met Undersheriff Christy Knowles while both were attending the FBI’s National Academy.
Caponera made news recently when he tried to soften the multiple crises his residents -- and the county -- are facing, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide protests calling for police reform. He challenged residents to take a picture of themselves next to a police officer while wearing their most creative face mask. The winner will be voted on by residents and receive lunch on Caponera.
According to a Dallas Fort Worth TV station story, Caponera specializes in grant writing and had acquired more than $1 million in grants for the city of Anna before becoming the police chief.
Caponera received his Bachelor of Science in public administration from Regis University.
He is a past volunteer with the animal rescue group SPCA of Texas, was chairman of the Anna Board of Adjustments and a member of the Anna Planning and Zoning Commission.
He will be paid an annual salary of $105,000, Thyes said. He will also receive a uniform allowance and a squad car for use during emergency calls.
The next chief will replace former Police Chief Charles Wenten, who retired last September. Grafton Police Capt. Emmett Grissom has been serving as interim chief. In fact, Grissom has been serving the role of chief and two captains, because the department is also without a second captain.
“There was a very, very positive and excited vibe during the (village board) discussion, to look at filling out our command staff in the police department and getting them to full staff,” Thyes said.
He said Grissom is “doing an amazing job” juggling all three roles.