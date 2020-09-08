GRAFTON — Just a few days into the start of the school year, Grafton School District officials are dealing with a positive case of COVID-19 at Grafton High School.
According to a Sept. 2 letter sent to families from district nurse Staccia McCulley and GHS Principal Scott Mantei, the district was notified of the case on Wednesday.
“We have worked with the Washington-Ozaukee Public Health Department to quickly identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with them and who may be at risk for getting sick,” reads the letter. “We have also cleaned and disinfected the building spaces to help control the spread of the illness.”
The communication goes on to explain that families of students who came into close contact with the person who tested positive have been contacted and received separate letters. Those letters contain a list of symptoms of COVID19 and directions for testing.
All students determined to be “close contacts” have been assigned to virtual learning for two weeks.
The district’s COVID-19 protocol, found on the Grafton School District website, explains that there is no official threshold for COVID cases that would lead to a transition to all virtual learning.
“…A guideline will be what was used in 2009 with H1N1 which was 20% of students and staff being sick in a building would result in a day out of the building to do a deep clean. However, as in any communicable disease outbreak, the district will work with our local health department to identify disease prevalence and make any necessary decisions regarding closing school(s),” according to the outlined protocol.
As for cleaning school buildings, the district has expanded cleaning services. There will be periodic disinfecting of common areas and nightly deep cleanings. Each classroom will have sanitation supplies and the buildings will have upgraded air filters. Social distancing will be maintained whenever possible and students will be taught to stay to one side of the hallways while avoiding touching the belongings of others.